UIDAI deactivates over 20 million Aadhaar numbers of deceased persons

UIDAI has deactivated over 20 million Aadhaar numbers of deceased individuals using data from central and state agencies, aiming to prevent identity fraud and misuse of welfare benefits linked to ina

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 9:57 PM IST
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has deactivated more than 20 million Aadhaar cards of individuals who have passed away over the years, the agency said in a press release.
 
These details of the persons who have passed away were collected from the Registrar General of India, states and Union Territories, public distribution systems, the National Social Assistance Programme and several others, UIDAI said, adding that it was also looking to collaborate with financial institutions and other such entities for getting deceased persons’ data.
 
“No Aadhaar number is ever re-assigned to another individual. However, in case of the death of a person, it is essential that his/her Aadhaar number is deactivated to prevent potential identity fraud, or unauthorised usage of such Aadhaar number for availing welfare benefits,” UIDAI said.
 

Topics :AadhaarUIDAI securityUIDAI

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

