Home / India News / Datanomics: India's clean-air mission struggles amid global funding gaps

Datanomics: India's clean-air mission struggles amid global funding gaps

The broader global funding picture is bit more complex. India receives the highest total air-quality funding globally, yet very little of it is for channelling into programmes where reducing pollution

Pollution, India Pollution
premium
(Photo: Reuters)
Shikha Chaturvedi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 12:13 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Air quality in Delhi remains poor despite a decade of targeted policy attempts. Progress has been uneven across states as funds remained under-utilised in most parts. The broader global funding picture is more complex. India receives the highest total air-quality funding globally, yet very little of it goes into programmes where pollution reduction is the direct objective.  India led the global list of most-polluted cities  Half of the world’s ten most polluted cities in 2024 were from India. Byrnihat in Meghalaya topped the ranking, followed by New Delhi, Faridabad, Loni and Gurugram.   Top 10 most-polluted cities in 2024
 
 
 
India has the highest air-quality funding  Between 2019 and 2023, India received $19.8 billion in total air-quality funding This includes both funding focused on improving outdoor air directly and finances that achieve cleaner air indirectly through energy or transport projects. 
 
 
Direct funding limited
India received $1.2 billion in direct outdoor-air-quality allocations during 2019-23.  The top three countries — the Philippines, Bangladesh and China — together accounted for about  65 percent of all direct outdoor-air-quality finance globally. 
 
Source: State of Global Air Funding Quality Funding,2025
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DoT de-licences 77-81 Ghz spectrum for cars to ease ADAS functionality

UIDAI deactivates over 20 million Aadhaar numbers of deceased persons

Will ask Centre to change IIT Bombay name to IIT Mumbai: Maha CM Fadnavis

Bengaluru Police arrest couple linked to fake Nandini ghee racket

Cabinet approves ₹2,781 cr railway projects for Gujarat, Maharashtra

Topics :Delhi air qualityAir pollution studyair pollution

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story