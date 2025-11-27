Home / India News / Faridabad man accused of aiding Red Fort bomber sent to 10-day NIA custody

Faridabad man accused of aiding Red Fort bomber sent to 10-day NIA custody

The agency also produced another key accused, Amir Rashid Ali, whose 10-day custodial remand was set to expire on November 27

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail
The probe agency produced Soyab at the Patiala House court amid tight security on Wednesday after his arrest from Dhauj in Haryana's Faridabad (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 7:21 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Soyab, a Faridabad resident accused of harbouring Red Fort bomber Umar-un Nabi, to the NIA's custody for 10 days.

The probe agency produced Soyab at the Patiala House court amid tight security on Wednesday after his arrest from Dhauj in Haryana's Faridabad.

An official spokesperson for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said the agency arrested Soyab, a resident of Dhauj in Haryana's Faridabad, for allegedly providing logistical support to "terrorist Umar Un Nabi" before the Delhi terror bomb blast.

The agency also produced another key accused, Amir Rashid Ali, whose 10-day custodial remand was set to expire on November 27.

Both the accused were produced before Principal and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna who sent Soyab to 10-day NIA custody and allowed the probe agency to interrogate Amir for seven more days.

Soyab is the seventh accused arrested by the NIA in the case, which is linked to a "white-collar" terror module busted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"The agency continues to pursue various leads in connection with the suicide bombing, and has been conducting searches across states in coordination with the respective police forces in a bid to identify and track others involved in the gruesome attack," the NIA said in a statement.

On November 20, NIA took custody of three doctors and a preacher who were arrested in connection with the November 10 blast.

Muzammil Ganaie, Adeel Rather and Shaheena Saeed, as well as Maulvi Irfan Ahmed Wagay, had been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police following the blast.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Himachal Assembly opens winter session with row over deferred local polls

Premium

UIDAI deactivates over 20 million Aadhaar numbers of deceased persons

Premium

Datanomics: India's clean-air mission struggles amid global funding gaps

DoT de-licences 77-81 Ghz spectrum for cars to ease ADAS functionality

CAQM revokes GRAP III measures in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves

Topics :NIANational Investigation Agency NIARed FortDelhi blast

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 7:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story