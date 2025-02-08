Delhi air remains 'moderate' as cold conditions return for poll result day

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Despite the improved air quality, Delhi continues to grapple with air pollution, making it India's 2nd most polluted city for the fourth consecutive month in January 2025

The toxic air has been persistent, raising concerns over possible health risks, and long-term environmental damage | (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:19 AM IST
Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category for a third consecutive day on Saturday, as residents continued to shiver due to the cold winds. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded to be 143 at 8 am on February 8, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).  The Delhi Assembly election results are set to be declared today with the air quality having been one of the major concerns of the voters in the national capital.   

Delhi ranked as India's second most polluted city

Delhi continues to grapple with air pollution, making it India’s second most polluted city for the fourth consecutive month in January 2025, according to a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). The national capital recorded an average PM2.5 concentration of 165 micrograms per cubic metre, exceeding the safe limits prescribed by global health standards.

The toxic air has been persistent, raising concerns over possible health risks, and long-term environmental damage.

Delhi weather forecast

Temperature dropped as northwesterly winds brought back cold weather conditions. According to the India Meterological department (IMD), the day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.05 degrees Celsius and 26.25 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity is 17 per cent and the wind speed is 17 kmph. 

AQI across Delhi-NCR

Air quality across Delhi and the surrounding regions improved significantly and was in the 'moderate' or 'satisfactory' category. AQI in Haryana's Gurugram was at 106, while in Faridabad it was at 139. Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Greater Noida had an AQI of 96 and 98, respectively.         

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

