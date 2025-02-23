Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi air quality improves, remains moderate; Noida sees satisfactory AQI

According to the city's 24-hour average at 4 pm, the AQI in Gurugram also remained in the 'moderate' category at 129, whereas, in Ghaziabad, and Noida, it improved significantly

Representative image: Shutterstock
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 8:31 AM IST
The air quality in Delhi has improved significantly over the last few days due to the light rainfall on Thursday. The air quality index (AQI) on Sunday was at 131, falling within the 'moderate' category, according to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). 
 
AQI across Delhi-NCR
 
According to the city's 24-hour average at 4 pm, the AQI in Gurugram also remained in the 'moderate' category at 129, whereas, in Ghaziabad, and Noida, it improved significantly and was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 89 and 92, respectively.
 
AQI categories
 
CPCB classifies the air quality index into the following categories: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe). 
 
Delhi weather update

Delhi residents woke up to a warm Sunday with a misty morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 12 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 25 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts a misty morning followed by clear and warm weather later in the day. The relative humidity is 37 per cent, with a wind speed of 37 km/h.
 
Anti-pollution measures in effect
 
To prevent the worsening of the air quality further, restrictions under Stages I and II of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) continue to be in effect across Delhi-NCR.
 
Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityAir quality

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

