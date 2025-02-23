Latest LIVE: Rescue teams inch closer to workers trapped inside collapsed Telangana tunnel

Rescuers have inched closer to the engineers and workers trapped inside a tunnel after a section of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project collapsed 24 hours ago, with operations underway to extricate them, officials said on Sunday. The teams in the accident site at Nagarkurnool district, about 150 km from here, called out the names of the trapped people, but there was no response, sources said. The rescue personnel were able to reach up to the 13th km inside the tunnel, a short distance from where the mishap occurred around 8.30 am on Saturday. According to official sources, state Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and J Krishna Rao have left for the site on to oversee the rescue operations. The Trump administration has directed over 2 million federal employees to report their work activities from the past week or face resignation. The order, issued by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, instructs workers to exclude classified information, links or attachments, with a submission deadline of 11:59 p.m. Washington time on Monday. In a social media post, Musk said the directive was at President Donald Trump’s request but did not address the legal and logistical challenges involved. His post suggested the government could withhold pay from various federal employees, including postal workers and prison staff, if they failed to justify their roles via email.
Pope Francis was in critical condition after he suffered a long asthmatic respiratory crisis that required high flows of oxygen, the Vatican said. The 88-year-old Francis, who has been hospitalised for a week with pneumonia and a complex lung infection, also received blood transfusions after tests showed low platelet counts associated with anemia, the Vatican said in a late update. The Holy Father continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair although in more pain than yesterday. At the moment the prognosis is reserved, the statement said. Doctors have said Francis' condition is touch-and-go and that he is by no means out of danger. They have warned that the main threat facing Francis would be the onset of sepsis, a serious infection of the blood that can occur as a complication of pneumonia.
Indian Railways has played a major role in transporting millions of pilgrims to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, operating over 14,000 trains to ensure smooth and efficient travel for devotees from across the country, according to the statement. The Maha Kumbh, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, saw 3.6 crore devotees using railway services in the Kumbh area. About 92 per cent of trains were mail, express, superfast, passenger, and MEMU services, with 472 Rajdhani and 282 Vande Bharat trains also running. Nearly half of the trains started from Uttar Pradesh, followed by 11 per cent from Delhi, 10 per cent from Bihar, and 3-6 per cent from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.
9:58 AM
Bihar govt to appoint 140 officers for women affected by domestic violence
The Bihar government has decided to appoint 140 full-time 'protection officers' across the state to support women affected by domestic violence more effectively. The Social Welfare Department has decided to create a separate cadre under which sub-division, district and state-level protection officers will be appointed. The decision has been taken in view of the rising number of domestic violence cases in the state.
9:46 AM
Rescue teams inch closer to workers trapped inside collapsed Telangana tunnel
Rescuers have inched closer to the engineers and workers trapped inside a tunnel after a section of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project collapsed 24 hours ago, with operations underway to extricate them. The rescue personnel were able to reach up to the 13th km inside the tunnel, a short distance from where the mishap occurred.
9:08 AM
Crowd control measures put in place at Ayodhya Station ahead of Maha Shivratri
In line with the preparations for the upcoming Maha Shivratri festival, the authorities have implemented extensive crowd control measures at Ayodhya Dham Railway Station to ensure smooth management and safety as a huge influx of devotees is expected on the auspicious occasion. Deputy Superintendent of Police Yashwant Singh said that devotees will only be allowed to go to the platform when the train arrives.
8:54 AM
Smoke scare delays Barak-Brahmaputra Express at Assam's Bihara Railway Station
A wave of smoke erupted in the Barak-Brahmaputra Express at Assam's Bihara Railway Station, leading to a delay in the train, following which the Northeast Frontier Railway clarified that the incident was caused by some break binding issue. The train was going from Shillong to Tinusukia when smoke erupted in the wheels of the train in Cachar.
8:43 AM
Maharashtra state transport buses to K'taka suspended after attack on bus, driver
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has ordered the suspension of the state transport buses to Karnataka after an MSRTC bus and its driver were attacked in the neighbouring state. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, which was plying from Bengaluru to Mumbai, was attacked in Chitradurga around 9.10 pm on Friday by pro-Kannada activists, Sarnaik said on Saturday. They also blackened the face of driver Bhaskar Jadhav and assaulted him, the minister said.
8:32 AM
Delhi air quality improves, remains moderate; Noida sees satisfactory AQI
The air quality in Delhi has improved significantly over the last few days due to the light rainfall on Thursday. The air quality index (AQI) on Sunday was at 131, falling within the 'moderate' category, according to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the city's 24-hour average at 4 pm, the AQI in Gurugram also remained in the 'moderate' category at 129, whereas, in Ghaziabad, and Noida, it improved significantly and was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 89 and 92, respectively.
8:11 AM
Delhi to see warm, misty mornings as temperatures rise above normal
Delhi residents woke up to a warm Sunday with a misty morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 12 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 25 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts a misty morning followed by clear and warm weather later in the day.
8:09 AM
Railways operates 14,000 trains to facilitate pilgrims for Maha Kumbh Mela
Indian Railways has played a major role in transporting millions of pilgrims to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, operating over 14,000 trains to ensure smooth and efficient travel for devotees from across the country, according to the statement. The Maha Kumbh, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, saw 3.6 crore devotees using railway services in the Kumbh area.
8:07 AM
Pope Francis in critical condition after long respiratory crisis, says Vatican
Pope Francis was in critical condition after he suffered a long asthmatic respiratory crisis that required high flows of oxygen, the Vatican said. The 88-year-old Francis, who has been hospitalised for a week with pneumonia and a complex lung infection, also received blood transfusions after tests showed low platelet counts associated with anemia, the Vatican said in a late update.
8:05 AM
Elon Musk gives federal workers 2 days to justify their jobs or risk dismissal
The Trump administration has directed over 2 million federal employees to report their work activities from the past week or face resignation. The order, issued by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, instructs workers to exclude classified information, links or attachments, with a submission deadline of 11:59 p.m. Washington time on Monday.