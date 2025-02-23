Latest LIVE: Rescue teams inch closer to workers trapped inside collapsed Telangana tunnel

Rescuers have inched closer to the engineers and workers trapped inside a tunnel after a section of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project collapsed 24 hours ago, with operations underway to extricate them, officials said on Sunday. The teams in the accident site at Nagarkurnool district, about 150 km from here, called out the names of the trapped people, but there was no response, sources said. The rescue personnel were able to reach up to the 13th km inside the tunnel, a short distance from where the mishap occurred around 8.30 am on Saturday. According to official sources, state Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and J Krishna Rao have left for the site on to oversee the rescue operations. The Trump administration has directed over 2 million federal employees to report their work activities from the past week or face resignation. The order, issued by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, instructs workers to exclude classified information, links or attachments, with a submission deadline of 11:59 p.m. Washington time on Monday. In a social media post, Musk said the directive was at President Donald Trump’s request but did not address the legal and logistical challenges involved. His post suggested the government could withhold pay from various federal employees, including postal workers and prison staff, if they failed to justify their roles via email.

Pope Francis was in critical condition after he suffered a long asthmatic respiratory crisis that required high flows of oxygen, the Vatican said. The 88-year-old Francis, who has been hospitalised for a week with pneumonia and a complex lung infection, also received blood transfusions after tests showed low platelet counts associated with anemia, the Vatican said in a late update. The Holy Father continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair although in more pain than yesterday. At the moment the prognosis is reserved, the statement said. Doctors have said Francis' condition is touch-and-go and that he is by no means out of danger. They have warned that the main threat facing Francis would be the onset of sepsis, a serious infection of the blood that can occur as a complication of pneumonia. Indian Railways has played a major role in transporting millions of pilgrims to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, operating over 14,000 trains to ensure smooth and efficient travel for devotees from across the country, according to the statement. The Maha Kumbh, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, saw 3.6 crore devotees using railway services in the Kumbh area. About 92 per cent of trains were mail, express, superfast, passenger, and MEMU services, with 472 Rajdhani and 282 Vande Bharat trains also running. Nearly half of the trains started from Uttar Pradesh, followed by 11 per cent from Delhi, 10 per cent from Bihar, and 3-6 per cent from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.