Delhi AQI crisis triggers Grap stage 2: What it means for the capital

With air quality in Delhi deteriorating rapidly, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated stage two of the anti-pollution plan under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) this morning.

Real-time data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) recorded Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) at 317 at 8 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category. For reference, an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', 401 to 450 'severe', and anything above 450 falls into the 'severe-plus' category. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Delhi’s AQI will remain in the 'very poor' range over the coming days due to unfavourable meteorological conditions. The seasonal practice of stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab, particularly after the harvest in October and November, continues to be a major contributor to rising pollution levels in the capital.

As part of Grap’s stage two, stringent restrictions have been imposed. The use of coal, firewood, and diesel generator sets in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) is now banned. Authorities will conduct daily mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling on selected roads, and stringent dust control measures will be enforced at construction and demolition sites.

Additional steps include the deployment of traffic personnel at congestion hotspots and the raising of vehicle parking fees to discourage the use of personal vehicles. The government is also expanding bus and metro services to facilitate public transport. Residents have been urged to rely on public transportation, limit personal vehicle usage, replace air filters in their automobiles regularly, and avoid engaging in dust-generating activities such as construction from October to January.

Further, the authorities have requested the public to refrain from open burning of solid waste and biomass.

These measures supplement the existing restrictions under Grap’s stage one, which has been in effect since October 15. Stage one entails mechanised road sweeping, dust mitigation at construction sites, and a ban on the open burning of waste. It also prohibits the use of coal or firewood in eateries and limits the use of diesel generators.

Delhi pollution: Stage three restrictions

Should the AQI rise to between 401 and 450, stage three of Grap will be activated. Key restrictions include:

Increased frequency of mechanised road sweeping and daily water sprinkling with dust suppressants before peak traffic hours.

Enhanced public transport services with reduced fares to encourage off-peak travel.

A halt to mining and stone-crushing activities.

Restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles (LMVs), as well as diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) registered in Delhi.

Prohibitions on BS-III and below diesel-operated light commercial vehicles (LCVs) from outside Delhi.

Bans on non-electric or non-CNG inter-state buses entering Delhi, except BS-VI diesel buses.

Possible suspension of physical classes for students up to Class V.

Further restrictions on construction and demolition activities.

Stage four measures for 'severe-plus' AQI

If AQI exceeds 450, the situation is classified as 'severe-plus', triggering stage four of Grap. Measures include:

A complete ban on truck entry into Delhi.

A halt on construction and demolition for public infrastructure projects like highways, roads, and power transmission lines.

Suspension of physical classes for all students up to Class XI.

Government consideration of reducing office attendance by 50 per cent, encouraging remote work.

State governments may implement emergency measures like the closure of educational institutions, halting non-essential commercial activities, and limiting vehicles based on odd-even registration numbers.

The public, especially children, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses, are advised to stay indoors.

Government initiatives to combat pollution

On Monday, the Delhi government launched the "Red Light On, Gaadi Off" campaign as part of its broader anti-pollution efforts. Kicking off the initiative at the busy ITO intersection, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai urged drivers to turn off their vehicle engines at red lights to help reduce emissions.

"The Delhi government has established a green war room to tackle pollution, launched an anti-dust campaign, and is spraying bio-decomposer over 5,000 acres to manage stubble burning," Rai added.