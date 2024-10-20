Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Loud blast heard in Delhi's Rohini; fire trucks, bomb squad, police at spot

Fire engines, bomb squad a police forensic team have been rushed to the spot near the CRPF school, Sector 14, Rohini to ascertain the source of the loud blast

bomb threat
In a statement, police said they received a PCR call at 7.47 am regarding a loud blast. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 10:29 AM IST
A mysterious blast took place near a CRPF school in Prashant Vihar area in Delhi's Rohini on Sunday morning. No one was injured in the incident, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

Fire engines, bomb squad a police forensic team have been rushed to the spot near the CRPF school, Sector 14, Rohini to ascertain the source of the loud blast.

The wall of the school, nearby shops and a car received damage, police said.

DFS officials said, "We received a call regarding a blast near the boundary wall of CRPF school at 7.50 am. We immediately rushed two fire engines to the spot. There was no fire and no one was injured due to the blast, so our vehicle returned."

Senior police officers, including from the crime branch and the Special Cell, reached the spot.

"Our forensic team and crime unit are at the spot to collect samples from the blast location. It could be a firecracker, but we are investigating the entire matter from all angles," a senior police officer said.

Police said that they are checking the CCTV footage.

In a statement, police said they received a PCR call at 7.47 am regarding a loud blast.

"SHO/PV and staff reached at the spot, where the school wall was found damaged with a foul smell. The glasses of nearby shop and car parked near the shop were found to be damaged. No one was injured," they said.

"Crime team, FSL team and bomb disposal squad is called to the spot. Crime spot has been cordoned. Fire brigade team is on the spot. The matter is being looked into on the cause of blast," it said.


Topics :DelhiBomb blastRohini

First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

