Chilly winds hit Delhi as IMD warns of snowfall in mountain states

Delhi residents woke up to chilly cold winds on Wednesday morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. As a result, Delhi-NCR is experiencing a shift in weather, with mild cold and potentially foggy mornings.

Delhi weather today

The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 26 degrees Celsius, with strong surface winds and warm weather predicted for the day, according to the IMD. Surface wind, likely from the northwest direction, blew at 12 to 14 kmph during the morning hours.

IMD's weather forecast

The IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for snowfall and heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir. Due to the snow alert for the mountains, the weather in the Delhi-NCR region has become cooler, especially the mornings and evenings.

Snowfall in the mountains is subtly influencing the weather in the plains, bringing light rain and chilly winds to Delhi and its surrounding areas.

Delhi's AQI update

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category on Wednesday, but showed a slight improvement from Monday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 113 at 7 am, compared to 153 at the same time on Monday. The city's 24-hour average AQI stood at 148 at 4 pm. With pollution levels easing, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee revoked Stage-I restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap).

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

On Thursday, Delhi is expected to experience misty mornings, warm weather and clear skies. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 13 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 29 degrees Celsius. This shift is expected to provide relief from the recent temperature surge, while keeping conditions pleasant.