Delhi AQI nears 300 as fog, cold wave blanket city; schools shut in Noida

Air quality in the national capital continued to remain hazardous on Wednesday, with the overall air quality index (AQI) hovering around 300, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Dense fog and a thin layer of smog persisted across Delhi, significantly reducing visibility in several areas.

According to CPCB data, multiple locations across the city witnessed a further deterioration in air quality. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 349, falling in the ‘very poor’ category. Chandni Chowk (344), Jahangirpuri (342), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (339) and Punjabi Bagh (324) also reported very poor air quality levels.

In contrast, a few areas recorded comparatively better air quality. Alipur registered an AQI of 283, placing it in the ‘poor’ category. Other locations such as IGI Airport (241), ITO (291), Mandir Marg (260) and Najafgarh (281) also remained in the poor range. Shadipur recorded the best air quality in the city with an AQI of 165, categorised as ‘moderate’.

CPCB AQI classification 0–50: Good 51–100: Satisfactory 101–200: Moderate 201–300: Poor 301–400: Very poor 401–500: Severe Delhi weather forecast Winter continued to tighten its grip across north India, with snowfall reported in hill states and falling temperatures across the northern plains. Delhi recorded its first cold day of the season on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said cold day conditions were likely to persist on Wednesday as well. Maximum temperatures in Delhi are expected to remain between 13 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius. The IMD has issued a yellow alert, forecasting a mainly clear sky, cold day conditions at isolated places, and mist or haze during night hours.