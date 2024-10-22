Business Standard
Delhi air quality worsens; Grap-II imposed in national capital: Updates

Delhi's air quality worsens as AQI reaches 317, prompting Grap-II measures to combat pollution and protect public health

Delhi on Tuesday saw air quality drop to the

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

The air quality in Delhi remained in the “very poor” category on Tuesday, with the air quality index (AQI) recording 317. A thick layer of fog was observed in areas like Anand Vihar, Kalkaji, Nehru Place, and Akshardham Temple, as the national capital's air quality continued to deteriorate. A day earlier, the AQI stood at 307, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar).

Safar-India classifies the AQI into the following categories: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe). The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has already issued warnings regarding prolonged exposure to high levels of pollution, as it can cause severe respiratory illnesses.

According to a release by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, there is a likelihood of the daily average AQI of Delhi remaining in the "very poor" category (AQI 301-400) in the coming days due to unfavourable climatic conditions and the upcoming festive season.

Grap-II imposed

With the AQI hovering in the "very poor" category, Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) stage-II has been enforced in the city. Under this anti-air pollution measures plan, an 11-point action plan has been implemented across the national capital region (NCR). The plan includes mechanical/vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling on identified roads, inspections at construction sites, and proper disposal of collected dust. The use of coal and firewood, including in tandoors at hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, as well as diesel generator sets, is also banned.

Delhi government's 'Red Light On-Gaadi Off' campaign

Delhi's environment minister Gopal Rai launched the ‘Red Light On-Gaadi Off’ campaign on Monday in a bid to reduce the increasing pollution crisis across the national capital. Kicking off the campaign, Rai appealed to drivers to help reduce pollution by turning off their vehicle engines at red lights.

Rai also stated that the government has set up a green war room to tackle pollution, launched an anti-dust campaign, and is spraying bio-decomposer to decompose stubble. The environment minister has also urged the Uttar Pradesh government to take steps to control pollution.

What experts say on the Delhi pollution crisis

In view of the worsening air quality in Delhi, Gufran Beig, chair professor at NIAS (IISc) and founder project director, Safar, said: "Delhi AQI levels consistently exceed hazardous levels, exposing residents to a toxic cocktail of pollutants, including particulate matter (PM) 2.5, which are linked to various health problems…The Air Quality Life Index 2024 report reminds us that Delhi residents are on track to lose nearly 12 years of their lives due to air pollution. Given the major contribution of the transportation sector to this crisis, we need to take urgent steps. Over 85 per cent of emissions stem from road transport, which is a major cause of health concerns across India.”

To deal with the crisis, Beig suggested looking at international anti-pollution action plans. “We can learn from the success of cities like Beijing, which implemented stringent measures to reduce air pollution ahead of the 2008 Olympics, such as prioritising vehicle electrification, curtailing emissions from fossil fuel-powered vehicles, and retiring older, polluting models."

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

