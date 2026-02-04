Delhi AQI slips to 'very poor'; IMD issues alert for dense fog conditions

The national capital woke up to dense fog on Wednesday morning, accompanied by a sharp deterioration in air quality across large parts of the city. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 312 at around 7 am, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. On Tuesday, Delhi’s overall AQI had been recorded in the ‘poor’ category.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed a thick layer of fog at ITO, where visibility was reduced and the AQI touched 334, categorised as ‘very poor’. A dense blanket of smog was also visible in areas around India Gate and Kartavya Path.

Areas with ‘very poor’ air quality Anand Vihar: 376 Bawana: 329 Ashok Vihar: 366 Mundka: 381 Chandni Chowk: 358 RK Puram: 346 Siri Fort: 340 Some pockets, however, saw relatively better air quality, though pollution levels remained concerning. Narela and Aya Nagar both recorded an AQI of 252, placing them in the ‘poor’ category. Sri Aurobindo Marg registered 221, Mandir Marg 257 and IGI Airport Terminal 3 recorded 243, also classified as ‘poor’. AQI categories (as per CPCB) 0–50: Good 51–100: Satisfactory 101–200: Moderate 201–300: Poor 301–400: Very poor 401–500: Severe IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Wednesday, forecasting a partly cloudy sky, with moderate fog at many places and dense fog at isolated locations during the morning hours.