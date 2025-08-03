Delhi Assembly session to begin from August 4, education bill on agenda

The Delhi Assembly session will be held from August 4 to August 8, with the government set to introduce an education bill for discussion, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.
Addressing reporters, Gupta also announced that the Assembly would adopt the e-Vidhan Sabha model for the first time, marking a shift to paperless proceedings.
"This time the assembly session will start from 4 August and will continue till 8 August. An education bill will be brought in this session, which will be tabled for discussion. For the first time in history, the Delhi Assembly will now be an e-Vidhan Sabha. It will be paperless..." she said.
She further said the Centre had extended financial support for the transition to digital functioning.
"A 500 kW solar power plant has been installed in the Delhi Assembly. Delhi Assembly is entirely run on solar energy... We have also digitised the Delhi Secretariat. Today, all our files are going as e-files, and signatures are also becoming digital... " Gupta added.
The last sitting of the House on August 1 was adjourned amid slogan-shouting by the opposition over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in poll-bound Bihar.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in a scathing attack on the opposition over the ongoing sessions stated that they did not allow discussion on public issues in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and their sole intention was only to create noise to obstruct the proceedings in the House.
Speaking to the media, Khattar said, "The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are platforms where the opposition and the ruling side sit together to discuss public issues, but they (the opposition) do not allow discussions; instead, they create noise to obstruct the proceedings of the House, which is their sole intention. Perhaps they think this has a significant impact on the public, but it has the opposite effect on the public because they do not let the House function."
"They (the opposition) have no issues to raise, so they disrupt the proceedings... Therefore, they should act with wisdom," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
