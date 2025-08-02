Rajasthan has taken steps for development of tribal regions: CM Sharma

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Saturday that the state government has taken various steps for the development of tribal regions in the state.

"Farmers and tribals are the strong pillars of our society. The resolution taken to develop Rajasthan by the year 2047 will be realised only when the villages prosper, the farmers are happy and every tribal family gets respect, facilities and opportunities," he said.

The chief minister was speaking at a farmers meeting in Banswara.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 20th instalment of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi under a programme organised in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Saturday. Chief Minister Sharma was connected to this programme through video conferencing.

An amount of ₹1,600 crore has been transferred to the accounts of more than 76 lakh farmers of Rajasthan under the programme. Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said, "The state government has taken various important steps for the development of the Vagad region." The Vagad region, comprising Dungarpur, Banswara districts and nearby areas, is a tribal belt. ALSO READ: Rajasthan to tap adventure, tribal tourism for job, GVA growth by 2030 Sharma said that the prime minister has worked to change the lives of small and marginal farmers by starting the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. "The state government has increased the amount of Kisan Samman Nidhi to ₹9,000, and it is a resolve to increase it to ₹12,000. So far, an amount of ₹6,800 crore of Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi has been transferred to more than 76 lakh farmers of the state," he said.