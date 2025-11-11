Delhi blast: Red Fort metro station to remain close on Wednesday as well

The Lal Quila Metro Station will remain closed on Wednesday as a precautionary measure following the high-intensity blast near the Red Fort on Monday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in a post on X, said, "Due to security reasons, the Lal Quila Metro Station shall continue to remain closed on November 12. All other stations are functional as normal." The metro station remained shut for commuters on Tuesday as well, following Monday evening's explosion near the Red Fort that killed at least 12 people and left 20 others injured.

Bearing the effect of the tragic incident and traffic restrictions in the vicinity, the nearby markets wore a deserted look with shopkeepers expressing concern over the loss of business.