Delhi blast: Red Fort metro station to remain close on Wednesday as well

The metro station remained shut for commuters on Tuesday as well, following Monday evening's explosion near the Red Fort that killed at least 12 people and left 20 others injured

Red Fort blast
Traders from Sadar Bazaar also said business was likely to remain affected for several weeks. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 11:53 PM IST
The Lal Quila Metro Station will remain closed on Wednesday as a precautionary measure following the high-intensity blast near the Red Fort on Monday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in a post on X, said, "Due to security reasons, the Lal Quila Metro Station shall continue to remain closed on November 12. All other stations are functional as normal."  The metro station remained shut for commuters on Tuesday as well, following Monday evening's explosion near the Red Fort that killed at least 12 people and left 20 others injured.

Bearing the effect of the tragic incident and traffic restrictions in the vicinity, the nearby markets wore a deserted look with shopkeepers expressing concern over the loss of business.

Bachoo Choudhury, a shopkeeper in Lajpat Rai Market, said, "We work for two months--one day of work is equal to one month's worth."  "We have enough stock to last two months. The rest of the year, we sit idle as there isn't much work. How will tourists come now? Our business depends mostly on them. When tourists don't come, we are already at a loss, and all our stock will go bad," he added.

Traders from Sadar Bazaar also said business was likely to remain affected for several weeks.

"For one month, traders will not come here. The wholesale market in Sadar Bazaar, which is India's most famous market, along with Chandni Chowk, all come under the same umbrella. Traders come from faraway places to buy materials," a retailer said.

Red FortDelhi blastDelhi Metro

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

