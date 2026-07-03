Delhi braces for storms while Mumbai battles heavy rain and waterlogging

The southwest monsoon has covered almost the entire country, bringing relief from the intense heat and humidity that gripped several regions over the past few weeks. But the seasonal rains have also caused widespread disruption and claimed lives in multiple states. Rain-related incidents, including a fatal manhole accident in Mumbai and several deaths caused by landslides and heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, are already showing the destructive side of the monsoon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across several states on Friday.

Very heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Maharashtra, Odisha and parts of Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rainfall has also been forecast over Chhattisgarh, coastal Karnataka, eastern Rajasthan, Kerala, Uttarakhand and Vidarbha.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected across large parts of the country. In the next couple of days, the monsoon is expected to cover the whole country as it continues its speedy progression towards the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab. Delhi to witness two spells of rain IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky over the national capital on Friday, with two spells of light rain. The first spell, expected during the morning and forenoon, is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, going up to 60 kmph. Another spell of rain with similar conditions is expected during the evening and night.

Maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 32 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are expected to stay between 23 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, providing relief from the recent spell of heat and humidity. Mumbai battles flooding, disruption Mumbai continues to remain on Orange Alert after torrential rain inundated several low-lying areas, disrupted suburban train services and slowed vehicular traffic across the city. The downpour turned deadly earlier this week. An 11-year-old student died after a tree uprooted by strong winds fell on a school bus in Chembur, while a 60-year-old man lost his life after falling into an uncovered manhole in Sakinaka during heavy rain.

The incidents have triggered criticism over civic preparedness, with political leaders demanding accountability and action against officials over alleged negligence. Authorities have advised residents to avoid non-essential travel as emergency teams continue to clear waterlogged roads and debris across the city. Heavy rain to persist across states Heavy rainfall continues to affect several parts of the country. Himachal Pradesh has reported multiple rain-related deaths due to landslides and falling debris, while Uttarakhand remains on alert following flash floods and road blockages along key pilgrimage routes. The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall over parts of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, coastal Karnataka and Vidarbha, while thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds are likely over several northern, central and eastern states.