The silver solvers: How Kerala is tackling the ageing population challenge

For instance, in the UK, which also has an even older insurance-based welfare model that has been copied around the world, the official retirement age has been consistently pushed back over the years.

Rajan said that because of population control measures, at least one-third of Indian districts are below the replacement level of population, with couples going in for a single child. As per the RBI report, the working population in Kerala may dip to 59.5 per cent in the next 10 years from around 63 per cent now, versus a national average that will actually go up from 64.8 per cent now to 64.9 per cent by 2036.