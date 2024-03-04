Delhi Budget FY24-25: Focus on education, women, and health. All details

Delhi's Finance Minister Atishi on Monday unveiled the Budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the state Assembly, presenting a total Budget outlay of Rs 76,000 crore. In her inaugural Budget address, she allocated Rs 16,396 crore to the education sector.

Additionally, Atishi introduced the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana', a scheme that will provide a monthly sum of Rs 1,000 to all women over the age of 18 starting from the financial year 2024-25.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Atishi stated, "The Kejriwal government will give a monthly amount of Rs 1,000 to every woman aged 18 or above. Under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, women will be given this benefit."

For the fiscal year 2024-25, Atishi has earmarked a Budget of Rs 8,685 crore for the health sector. This includes a proposed allocation of Rs 6,215 crore for hospitals to ensure quality facilities, Rs 212 crore for mohalla clinics, and Rs 658 crore for essential medicines under the Delhi government, among other allocations.

In the previous year, the government allocated a Budget of Rs 78,800 crore for the financial year 2023-24, which included the announcement of nine schemes as part of the G20 preparations. The Budget size for the Delhi government in 2022-23 was Rs 75,800 crore, with Rs 69,000 crore allocated in the year before that.

For the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25, a Budget of Rs 6,216 crore has been set aside for various schemes under the Social Welfare Department, Women and Child Development Department, and the SC/ST/OBC Welfare Department.

In the education Budget for the financial year 2024-25, Atishi has allocated Rs 100 crore to the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) for teacher training. Additionally, she has proposed Rs 150 crore for the construction of new schools and classrooms. For the maintenance of existing classrooms, she has earmarked Rs 45 crore, and Rs 42 crore has been allocated for Schools of Specialised Excellence.

For the power sector, a Budget of Rs 3,353 crore has been proposed for 2024-25. Atishi highlighted that in 2023, approximately 3.41 crore zero electricity bills were issued to consumers, and she further assured that the subsidy scheme would continue in the current year as well.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Jal Board has been allocated a Budget of Rs 7,195 crore for the fiscal year. Furthermore, a Budget of Rs 1,768 crore has been proposed for road and flyover projects, and Rs 9,800 crore has been allocated for schemes in the Housing and Urban Development sector for the financial year 2024-25.

Atishi also recommended a Budget of Rs 5,702 crore for the public transport system.

In the Budget year 2024-25, the Delhi government will provide a total financial assistance of Rs 8,423 crore to the local body. Of this, Rs 3,153 crore will be allocated for education, healthcare, and sanitation. A sum of Rs 2,955 crore will be given in the form of Basic Tax Assignment (BTA), and Rs 2,315 crore will be allocated for stamp and registration charges and one-time parking fees.

This Budget presentation marked Atishi's first since she assumed the role of finance minister last year. During her Budget speech, she also paid tribute to Delhi's former Education Minister, Manish Sisodia and former Health Minister, Satyendar Jain, for their contributions to shaping the education and health models in the national capital.

"This is a moment of pride that the Kejriwal government is presenting its tenth Budget today. I am not just presenting the tenth Budget but a picture of changing Delhi. Kejriwal came as a ray of hope. We are all inspired by Ram Rajya. We are working hard towards realising the dream of Ram Rajya," she said.

She also proposed an allocation of Rs 16,396 crore for the education sector and highlighted the accomplishments of the AAP government in this field.

Delhi's progress in last nine years

The Delhi government announced on Monday that the national capital's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has climbed from Rs 4.95 trillion in 2014-15 to Rs 11.8 crore in 2024-25, at current prices.

Delhi's per capita income has also increased, from Rs 2.47 lakh in 2014-15 to Rs 4.62 lakh at current prices.

The Delhi government's annual Budget for 2014-15 was Rs 30,940 crore, which has now been increased to Rs 76,000 crore.

The education sector's Budget has also been increased to Rs 16,396 crore for 2024-25, up from Rs 6,554 crore in 2014-15.