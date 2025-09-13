Delhi to see cloudy skies, light rain as monsoon continues across India

Delhi residents woke to a comparatively humid morning on Saturday. The national capital is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Weekly forecasts indicate a mix of cloudy and partly cloudy conditions, with occasional light rain providing respite from humid conditions. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain steady at 33–34 degrees Celsius, while nights will stay mild, around 25 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded a maximum of 34.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24.3 degrees Celsius on September 12, slightly above and below the seasonal norms, respectively.

The air quality index (AQI) stood at 111 at 9 am on September 13, categorised as “moderate” by the Central Pollution Control Board. The Delhi government is preparing to conduct an artificial-rain trial by mid-October to address declining groundwater levels and rising post-monsoon air pollution. The initiative, to be carried out by IIT-Kanpur with support from IITM Pune and the IMD, will use a Cessna 206-H aircraft. Necessary authorisations, including aerial-work clearance from the DGCA, have been secured. Himachal reports heavy monsoon impact Himachal Pradesh has suffered extensive losses during the 2025 monsoon season. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) confirmed 386 fatalities since June 20, including 218 due to rain-related disasters such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and electrocution, and 168 in road accidents.

Economic losses have been estimated at Rs 4,465 crore. In addition, 2,083 livestock and over 26,955 poultry birds have perished. Infrastructure has also been affected, with 1,544 houses completely damaged and 503 roads closed, including major highways in Kullu, Mandi, and other districts. Restoration work is ongoing. The state received an average rainfall of 967.2 millimetres from June 1 to September 12, 43 per cent above the seasonal norm. Authorities have issued yellow warnings for heavy rain in several districts over the coming days. Odisha, Northeast brace for fresh rainfall Odisha is expected to experience heavy rainfall as a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal moves west-northwestwards across south Odisha, north Andhra Pradesh, and south Chhattisgarh. The IMD has issued an Orange alert for Malkangiri and Koraput districts, with isolated heavy showers forecast in several other districts.

Arunachal Pradesh is also likely to see widespread heavy rain from Saturday, particularly in West Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Kurung Kumey, Papum Pare, and Changlang districts. Rainfall intensity is expected to increase on Sunday, with warnings for very heavy rain in Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Anjaw, and Changlang districts. Thunderstorms with lightning may affect other districts, keeping conditions unsettled through Tuesday. Advisory for mariners, local authorities The IMD has warned of squally conditions in the northwest Bay of Bengal, with wind speeds of 35–45 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 55 kilometres per hour. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in affected areas.