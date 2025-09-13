Home / India News / Former Meghalaya CM DD Lapang passes away at 93; state funeral on Sept 15

Former Meghalaya CM DD Lapang passes away at 93; state funeral on Sept 15

Lapang had been suffering from age-related ailments for a prolonged period, and he breathed his last at the hospital on Friday evening, his family said

DD Lapang, former Meghalaya CM
He was 93, and is survived by his wife Amethyst Lynda Jones Blah and two children | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Shillong
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 9:58 AM IST
Veteran politician and four-time Meghalaya Chief Minister Donwa Dethwelson Lapang, fondly known as 'Maheh', died in a hospital here, his family said.

He was 93, and is survived by his wife Amethyst Lynda Jones Blah and two children.

The Meghalaya government will accord a state funeral to the former chief minister on Monday, officials said.

Lapang had been suffering from age-related ailments for a prolonged period, and he breathed his last at the hospital on Friday evening, his family said.

Former MP and Congress leader Vincent H Pala was at the hospital when Lapang breathed his last.

People from all walks of life, including politicians and common people, visited the hospital and later, his Nongpoh residence to pay their respects.

Born on April 10, 1932, Lapang entered politics by winning the Nongpoh seat in the 1972 assembly elections as an Independent candidate. He went on to serve as the chief minister of the northeastern state on four occasions between 1992 and 2010.

A lifelong Congressman, he later joined the National People's Party (NPP) in 2018 and was serving as chief advisor to the state government.

He is also remembered as one of the architects of creating Ri-Bhoi district, which came into existence in 1992.

Coming from a humble background, Lapang once helped his mother run a tea stall and worked as a labourer, teacher and government employee before embarking on his political journey.

Topics :Meghalayad d lapangNortheast India

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

