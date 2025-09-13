Himachal monsoon 2025 claims 386 lives, causes ₹4,465 crore losses: SDMA

The monsoon season of 2025 has left Himachal Pradesh reeling under unprecedented destruction, with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) confirming that 386 people have lost their lives since June 20, while the estimated economic losses have surged to an alarming Rs 4,465 crore.

According to the cumulative loss report released by the SDMA on Friday, 218 deaths were caused by rain-related disasters, including landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, snake bites, and house collapses.

In addition, 168 people were killed in road accidents, taking the total death toll to 386.

The SDMA report shows that, along with the loss of human lives, 2,083 animals have perished, while over 26,955 poultry birds were lost during the season.

More than 451 people have been injured and 1,544 houses fully damaged, while another 41 shops, 38 cow sheds, 66 labour huts, and hundreds of partially damaged homes have been reported across districts. The cumulative monetary loss is pegged at ₹4,46,574.93 Lakh (₹4,46,5 crore), the bulk of which comes from damage to roads, power, water supply, agriculture, horticulture, education, fisheries, and rural development infrastructure - ₹2,71,879 Lakh in damage to roads (PWD), ₹1,38,644 Lakh in damage to water supply and irrigation schemes (Jal Shakti Vibhag), and ₹13,946 Lakh in the power sector.