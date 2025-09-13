PM Modi to visit Manipur today in first trip since 2023 violence; details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Manipur on Saturday, marking his first visit to the state since ethnic violence broke out over two years ago.

During his trip, the Prime Minister will interact with internally displaced people (IDPs) in Churachandpur and Imphal. His visit comes amid sharp criticism from opposition parties over his absence from the state since the violence erupted. The clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities since May 2023 have left over 260 people dead and thousands homeless.

Manipur has been placed under President’s Rule since February after Chief Minister N Biren Singh stepped down

PM Modi in Manipur: Schedule in Churachandpur, Imphal According to Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, PM Modi will arrive in Churachandpur around 12:15 pm, where he will first meet some displaced families. He will then lay foundation stones for several projects and address a public gathering at the Peace Ground. ALSO READ: PM Modi to visit Assam, honour Bhupen Hazarika, unveil ₹19,000 cr projects Later, at 2:30 pm, the Prime Minister will be at Kangla Fort in Imphal, where he will interact with IDPs (internally displaced persons) again, inaugurate projects, and address another public rally. Development projects worth ₹8,500 crore The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said PM Modi will launch and lay foundation stones for projects worth ₹8,500 crore.

From Churachandpur, foundation stones will be laid for projects worth ₹7,300 crore, including: • Drainage and asset management improvement project (₹3,647 crore) • Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project (₹550 crore) • Five National Highway projects (over ₹2,500 crore) • Working women hostels at nine locations From Imphal, Modi will inaugurate projects worth ₹1,200 crore, including: • New Manipur Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri (₹101 crore) • Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri (₹538 crore) • IT SEZ Building • Ima Markets (all-women’s markets) in four districts • Manipur Bhawans in Delhi and Kolkata Security tightened ahead of visit Large-scale security arrangements have been made across Imphal and Churachandpur. State and central forces have been deployed around Kangla Fort and Peace Ground, the two main venues of Modi’s programmes.

Though the visit was officially announced only on Friday, preparations had been underway for nearly two weeks, with billboards in place by Thursday evening. Ahead of his trip, PM Modi wrote on X: "I will be attending programmes in Churachandpur and Imphal tomorrow, 13th September. We are fully committed to furthering inclusive and all-round development of Manipur. The foundation stone for road projects, National Highway projects, women hostels and more would be laid." ALSO READ: PM Modi's Manipur visit marks start of long peace process: Gaurav Gogoi The Prime Minister’s Manipur stop is part of a five-state tour covering Mizoram, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar between September 13-15. Across these states, he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth ₹71,850 crore.