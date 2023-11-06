Delhi CM Kejriwal calls high-level meeting amid rising pollution levels

As the air quality continues to deteriorate in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a high-level meeting today, officials said.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called a high-level meeting on the issue of increasing pollution," the official said.

This meeting will be held in Delhi Secretariat at 12 noon.

Officials further informed that Delhi's Environment Minister and officials of all concerned departments will attend the meeting.

The overall air quality in the National Capital continues to be in the 'severe' category for the fifth straight day, as per the Central Pollution Control Board. AQI measured at 9 AM from ITO in Delhi was recorded as 400 in the Very Poor Category

The AQI data from Ashok Vihar in West Delhi at 9 am was recorded at 398 again in the Very Poor category

According to the data issued by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), the air quality in the National Capital was recorded at 488, up from 410 a day ago.

This comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday decided to invoke Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

The Air Quality Commission said that Stage IV will be implemented in addition to the restrictions placed under Stage I to III.

According to the 8-point action plan, there will be a ban on entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all LNG/ CNG/ electric trucks). Also, a ban will be imposed on the plying of Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services.GRAP Stage-IV restrictions also include NCR State Govts and GNCTD may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes even for classes VI-IX, and class XI and conduct lessons in an online mode.

Doctors say, for any healthy person, a recommended AQI should be less than 50, but these days the AQI has spiked beyond 400, which could prove fatal for those suffering from lung-related diseases and even poses a risk of lung cancer.

The cases of stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab are the major sources of air pollution in the city.