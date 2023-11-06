Home / India News / LIVE: At 488, Delhi's AQI continues to be in severe category for fifth day
LIVE: At 488, Delhi's AQI continues to be in severe category for fifth day

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 9:10 AM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Sunday said that the Congress government in Chhattisgarh did not even spare 'Mahadev'--an apparent reference to the Enforcement Directorate charge that chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had received Rs 508 crore from promoters of the online betting app Mahadev Book. Addressing a public rally in the poll-bound state on Sunday, Nadda alleged that chief ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and Congress leader Kamal Nath collect money for the Congress family.
 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally in the INDIA bloc- Congress and added that people want to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) because it offers hope. Kejriwal said while addressing the AAP Haryana office bearers' oath ceremony in Haryana's Rohtak. "I can say this with the challenge that Congress and BJP are smaller organisations than the AAP. They are not even the 10th part of the size of the Aam Aadmi Party," CM Kejriwal said.

Key Events

9:04 AM

The Manipur government has extended the mobile internet ban in the state till November 8, officials said.

Barring a few days in September, mobile internet has remained banned in Manipur since May 3 when ethnic clashes broke out, they said.

The latest move comes after a mob had on Wednesday attacked a camp of 1 Manipur Rifles here to loot its armoury, prompting security personnel to fire several rounds in the air.

8:59 AM

Five killed in a truck-car collision in Punjab's Moga district

Five people died in a road accident near the village Karahewala in Moga, Punjab after a collision between a car and a truck.

Police station in-charge Inspector Jaswinder Singh said, "A car was coming from the Makhu side while the truck loaded with paddy was coming from the Moga side. Due to the collision between a truck and a car, five youths died on the spot."

The deceased have not been identified yet, according to the police.

8:50 AM

Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP, Congress, claims AAP offering hope to people

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally in the INDIA bloc- Congress and added that people want to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) because it offers hope.

"I can say this with the challenge that Congress and BJP are smaller organisations than the AAP. They are not even the 10th part of the size of the Aam Aadmi Party," CM Kejriwal said.

8:48 AM

Congress govt has not even spared Mahadev from corruption, says Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Sunday said that the Congress government in Chhattisgarh did not even spare 'Mahadev'--an apparent reference to the Enforcement Directorate charge that chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had received Rs 508 crore from promoters of the online betting app Mahadev Book.

"They (Congress government) have not even spared 'Mahadev'. 'Satta' (power) ke liye 'Satta' (betting). A person who came from Dubai was arrested here and he said that I have brought Rs 800 crore to give to CM Bhupesh Baghel. Do you want such a corrupt government here? Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot and Kamal Nath are collectors of Congress family. They collect money for them..." Nadda said.

8:47 AM

At 488, Delhi's AQI continues to be in 'severe' category for fifth consecutive day

The overall air quality in the National Capital continues to be in the 'severe' category' for the fifth straight day, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

According to the data issued by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), the air quality in the National Capital was recorded at 488, up from 410 a day ago. Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called a meeting of all concerned departments today in view of the increasing pollution, his office said in a brief statement.

Topics :Air Quality IndexArvind KejriwalJagat Prakash NaddaBhupesh BaghelDelhi Pollutionair pollutionDelhi-NCRDelhi air qualityAAPDelhi governmentCongressBJPcorruptionChhattisgarhEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 8:44 AM IST

