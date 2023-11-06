Home / India News / Siddaramaiah asks ministers to study drought situation; to submit report

Siddaramaiah asks ministers to study drought situation; to submit report

The direction came as the state faces one of the worst droughts, where out of 236 taluks, 216 have been declared drought-hit due to inadequate rainfall

The CM further claimed that the state ministers were not given appointments to meet the union ministers for revenue, rural development, and agriculture when they went to Delhi for the release of funds from the Centre.

A letter has been written asking all the district ministers of Karnataka to visit all the taluks and meet the people of their respective districts to study the drought situation and to submit a report by November 15, state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Sunday.

"No work has been stopped because the funds have not been released by the central government. Rs 900 crore has been released for drought relief works, and the relief works have started. Drinking water and employment have been given," Siddaramaih said while speaking to the media in Mysore on Sunday.

The direction came as the state faces one of the worst droughts, where out of 236 taluks, 216 have been declared drought-hit due to inadequate rainfall.

The CM further claimed that the state ministers were not given appointments to meet the union ministers for revenue, rural development, and agriculture when they went to Delhi for the release of funds from the Centre.

"The Central Government released Rs 600 crore under the MGNREGA scheme just yesterday after we wrote to them. The crop loss is about Rs 33 thousand crore, and as per the norms, we have requested to release Rs 17,900 crore. Our ministers have not been given appointments to meet the central ministers. Revenue, Rural Development, and Agriculture Ministers were sent, but they have got given time to meet them. Since the PM has also not given time, these 3 ministers have met Agriculture, Revenue, and Home Secretaries," the CM said.

He said that the state government will write to the Centre again.

He said that letter has been written again to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, insisting on relief funds.

However, reacting to the irregularities in the KEA examination conducted in Kalaburagi, where Bluetooth was allegedly used and Mangalsutra and anklets were asked to be removed, the Chief Minister said that a complete investigation will be carried out.

