'You don't have right to question us': Delhi CM Gupta on Atishi's criticism

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in her first remarks after taking office, criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress while responding to questions from former CM and AAP leader Atishi Marlena about the promises made by the BJP during elections.

“The Congress ruled for 15 years and the AAP ruled for 13. Instead of looking at what they did, how can they raise questions on one day of ours?... We had a cabinet meeting on day 1, immediately after taking the oath, and we cleared the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which was blocked by AAP. We gave a benefit of Rs. 10 lakhs to the people of Delhi on the first day,” Gupta said as quoted by the news agency ANI.

Ex-CM alleges BJP broke its promise on first day

While attacking the newly elected government, in a video, former CM Atishi alleged CM Rekha Gupta for breaking the election promises on her first day in office. Atishi said, the BJP had promised the women of Delhi that in their first cabinet meeting, they would sanction a scheme to give Rs 2,500 to all women in the city.

Ex-CM alleges BJP broke its promise on first day “The new Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, and her cabinet ministers took the oath. Later in the evening, at 7 pm, they held their first cabinet meeting. All the women of Delhi were expecting that scheme to be passed...The first day itself BJP started breaking their promises...they did not pass the scheme... BJP has made up their mind to cheat people of Delhi,” Atishi criticised.

‘They don’t have any right to question us’

However, Delhi CM Rekhta Gupta took Atishi’s questions seriously and attacked her back while questioning their eligibility to raise arguments.

“They don’t have any right to question us... We will worry about Delhi now and Delhi will get its rights under the leadership of PM Modi... They should look after their party; there are many people who want to leave... They are worried that when the CAG report will be tabled in the House, records of a lot of people would be exposed,” Gupta said.

Also Read

In their first cabinet meeting, the BJP-led government approved the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme for Delhi. They also decided to present 14 pending CAG reports in the first session of the eighth Assembly.

On Thursday, the BJP leader Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi’s chief minister in a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan attended by the top leadership of the BJP including PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amish Shah. Six other ministers — Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh also took the oath.