'Even God can't fix it', says DK Shivakumar on Bengaluru traffic woes

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar acknowledged the severe challenges posed by Bengaluru’s rapid urbanisation, emphasising that there is no instant solution, not even with divine intervention.

He said, “I would like to convey to the media personnel here that even if God himself descends from heaven and walks on the streets of Bengaluru, nothing will change within one, two, or even three years.” He emphasised the need for meticulous planning and effective project implementation, assuring that efforts were underway to create a sustainable urban corridor for the future.

Political backlash

Shivakumar’s remarks triggered sharp criticism from the Leader of Opposition R Ashoka. Taking to social media platform X, Ashoka accused the Congress-led government of failing to initiate development projects due to a financial crisis.

“After admitting that there is no money for development work in @INCKarnataka Govt, Part-time Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar now says even if God comes down, Bengaluru cannot be changed for the next 2-3 years,” Ashoka wrote.

He said the people had lost faith in Shivakumar and his government, labelling the Congress administration as a “curse” to Karnataka and Bengaluru. According to Ashoka, the public was eagerly awaiting a change in leadership.

Need for sustainable urban development

Speaking at the India Today Environment Conclave 2025 on February 4, Shivakumar emphasised the importance of sustainable urban development and environmental conservation. Despite Bengaluru’s challenges, he asserted that the city continues to excel in climate and culture compared to many others.

Reflecting on its rapid transformation, he noted that Bengaluru’s population had doubled over the past two decades — from 7 million to 14 million — putting immense pressure on infrastructure. As a global IT and education hub, the city continues to attract attention, but issues like traffic congestion, water scarcity, and waste management remain persistent concerns.

Also Read

Drawing a comparison with Delhi’s traffic conditions, Shivakumar remarked, “When I was in Delhi recently, I saw that traffic there is no better than in Bengaluru,” as quoted by India Today.

Having previously served as Karnataka’s Urban Development Minister, he stressed the need for a well-planned and efficiently executed strategy to address Bengaluru’s urban challenges. He called for a long-term approach to ensure the city remains a livable and thriving urban space for future generations.