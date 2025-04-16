Delhi Congress chief detained during protest against ED action on Gandhis

Police detained Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav and several party workers on Wednesday as they demonstrated outside 24, Akbar Road against the Centre after the Enforcement Directorate filed a charge sheet in the National Herald case

The protest erupted in response to the Enforcement Directorate recently filing a charge sheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on money laundering charges . This marked the first time the Gandhis have been charge-sheeted in the matter.

The chargesheet, filed on April 9, also names Congress leaders Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as co-accused.

The probe agency filed charges under Sections 3 (money laundering) and 4 (punishment for money laundering) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Special judge Vishal Gogne reviewed the chargesheet and scheduled the matter for hearing on April 25.

This comes two days after the ED began proceedings to acquire immovable assets valued at ₹661 crore linked to the Congress-controlled National Herald newspaper and the Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad today dismissed the Congress’s allegation of political vendetta in the National Herald case.

“Sonia ji and Rahul Gandhi are out on bail. They approached the high court and Supreme Court to get the entire proceedings quashed, but did not get any relief. The only relief they got was that they don’t have to appear in court personally. This matter has been going on for four years, and they haven’t been able to give a satisfactory answer. The law is taking its own course, and yet they are calling it vendetta,” Prasad said.