Delhi Congress slams AAP as monsoon rain brings national capital to halt

The Delhi Congress said the AAP's promises to control waterlogging in the national capital had "fallen flat" as heavy monsoon rain inundated roads and flooded drains on Saturday, creating mayhem in residential and commercial areas of the city.

Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi governmnent and Municipal Corporation of Delhi, saying, The promises made by Delhi PWD Minister Atishi and MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi of making all the preparations to address water logging and traffic jams fall flat. Heavy rains brought the city to a total standstill.

Chaudhary claimed that the citizens are troubled due to the monsoon showers despite the AAP promising to address all civic problems prior to the MCD elections.

The AAP had promised to address all the civic problems of Delhiites and yet they are troubled due to the monsoon rains. Broken roads brought vehicular traffic to a total halt, stranding people for hours, Chaudhary added.

Delhi on Saturday witnessed the season's first very heavy rain and the highest in a day in 20 years causing waterlogging, uprooting trees, damaging vehicles and leading to traffic congestion in several parts, the India Meteorological Department said.