Since 2014, 340 million people got jobs in MSMEs: Manjhi in Rajya Sabha

More than 34 crore people have got jobs since 2014 in micro and medium enterprises through the Udyam and Udyam Assist portals, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
The Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises gave the information while responding to supplementaries.
He said there is no dearth of money, and small workers are getting financial assistance under various schemes.
For Instance, he said, under the PM Vishwakarma Yojna, people such as cobblers and salon workers have received money.
Manjhi also spoke on promoting digital upgrade and adopting artificial intelligence in MSMEs in Haryana to enhance productivity and competitiveness.
"IndiaAI mission has been divided into seven pillars, such as IndiaAI Compute Capacity, IndiaAI Innovation Center, IndiaAI Application Development Initiative, IndiaAI Startup Financing, IndiaAI FutureSkills, IndiaAI Dataset Platform, and Safe & Trusted AI.
"We have been working under these pillars for the development of technology in Haryana," Manjhi said.
