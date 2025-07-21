Home / India News / Since 2014, 340 million people got jobs in MSMEs: Manjhi in Rajya Sabha

Since 2014, 340 million people got jobs in MSMEs: Manjhi in Rajya Sabha

Jitan Ram Manjhi said there is no dearth of money, and small workers are getting financial assistance under various schemes

Manjhi also spoke on promoting digital upgrade and adopting artificial intelligence in MSMEs in Haryana to enhance productivity and competitiveness. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
More than 34 crore people have got jobs since 2014 in micro and medium enterprises through the Udyam and Udyam Assist portals, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises gave the information while responding to supplementaries.

He said there is no dearth of money, and small workers are getting financial assistance under various schemes.

For Instance, he said, under the PM Vishwakarma Yojna, people such as cobblers and salon workers have received money.

Manjhi also spoke on promoting digital upgrade and adopting artificial intelligence in MSMEs in Haryana to enhance productivity and competitiveness.

"IndiaAI mission has been divided into seven pillars, such as IndiaAI Compute Capacity, IndiaAI Innovation Center, IndiaAI Application Development Initiative, IndiaAI Startup Financing, IndiaAI FutureSkills, IndiaAI Dataset Platform, and Safe & Trusted AI.

"We have been working under these pillars for the development of technology in Haryana," Manjhi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Jitan Ram ManjhiMSMEsworkersjobs

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

