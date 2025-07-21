Home / India News / Betting app case: ED summons Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda & others

Betting app case: ED summons Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda & others

ED has summoned Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, and Prakash Raj in a money laundering probe linked to illegal betting app promotions. The case involves 29 actors, influencers, and YouTubers

ED betting app case
The ED has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against 29 individuals, including actors, influencers, and content creators.
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to four actors — Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi — as part of its investigation into the promotion of illegal online betting platforms, according to a report by The Times of India.
 
Rana Daggubati has been asked to appear before the ED on July 23, followed by Prakash Raj on July 30. Vijay Deverakonda is to appear on August 6, and Manchu Lakshmi on August 13. Officials have said that more people named in the case will receive summons gradually. 
 
The ED has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against 29 individuals, including actors, influencers, and content creators. This move follows four FIRs filed by the police in Panjagutta, Miyapur, Visakhapatnam, Suryapet, and Cyberabad. These complaints relate to the alleged promotion of online gambling and betting apps.

Other names under investigation

In addition to the four actors summoned, others reportedly under the ED’s scanner include actors Nidhi Agarwal, Praneetha, Sreemukhi, and Shyamala. Social media influencers and YouTubers like Harsha Sai, Bayya Sunny Yadav, and the 'Local Boy Nani' channel have also been named in the case. The ED’s probe began after a formal complaint was submitted on March 19, 2025, by Miyapur resident PM Phanindra Sarma.
 
Sarma told the police that several young people in his area had started showing interest in online betting, influenced by celebrity endorsements on social media. He said, “I myself almost invested in such an app but stopped after my family advised me against it.”
 
He further alleged that celebrities and influencers were playing an active role in promoting gambling apps via digital advertisements, which had negatively affected the public. Sarma said, “These platforms target vulnerable groups with promises of easy returns, pushing them toward debt and distress.”
 
He named Rana Daggubati and Prakash Raj as promoting JungleeRummy, and Vijay Deverakonda as endorsing A23, in his complaint.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Why a Karnataka vegetable vendor got a ₹29 lakh GST notice for UPI sales

Since 2014, 340 million people got jobs in MSMEs: Manjhi in Rajya Sabha

Govt agrees to 16-hour debate on Op Sindoor, Pahalgam attack in Lok Sabha

Parliament LIVE news: We want to stand with truth, says aviation minister on Air India crash probe

Mehbooba Mufti urges Rahul Gandhi to raise Muslim issues in Parliament

Topics :Rana DaggubatiPrakash RajbettingMoney laundering Enforcement DirectorateBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story