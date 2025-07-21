Betting app case: ED summons Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda & others

The ED has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against 29 individuals, including actors, influencers, and content creators. This move follows four FIRs filed by the police in Panjagutta, Miyapur, Visakhapatnam, Suryapet, and Cyberabad. These complaints relate to the alleged promotion of online gambling and betting apps.

Other names under investigation

In addition to the four actors summoned, others reportedly under the ED’s scanner include actors Nidhi Agarwal, Praneetha, Sreemukhi, and Shyamala. Social media influencers and YouTubers like Harsha Sai, Bayya Sunny Yadav, and the 'Local Boy Nani' channel have also been named in the case. The ED’s probe began after a formal complaint was submitted on March 19, 2025, by Miyapur resident PM Phanindra Sarma.