Delhi court frames MCOCA charges against conman Sukesh in extortion case

A Delhi court on Saturday ordered framing of charges against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and others for various offences, including under the stringent MCOCA provisions, in a case registered by the city police's special cell.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma said, "I conclude that based on record and appreciation of the present case, accused persons have prima facie committed offences. They have to be charged with the said offences." The court ordered framing of charges against Sukesh for personating a public servant, extortion, cheating, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, along with IT Act provisions and MCOCA sections for committing an organised crime and possessing unaccountable wealth on behalf of members of an organised crime syndicate.