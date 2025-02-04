Bank Holiday 5th Feb Delhi Election Day: On February 5, the national capital is scheduled to hold assembly elections under strict security arrangements. On the day of the election, several institutions, including banks and government offices, are likely going to remain closed.

To choose representatives for 70 assembly seats, Delhi's registered voters will cast ballots. To guarantee a smooth and effective voting process and to promote a high voter turnout, the Election Commission is making all the required preparations.

Delhi election: Bank holiday in Delhi tomorrow?

Also Read: Delhi Elections 2025: Delhi Metro, DTC to begin early operations on Feb 5 February 5 has been declared a public holiday by the Delhi government to facilitate voter participation. Under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881 and Section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act of 1951, government offices and banks will remain closed tomorrow.

Bank Holidays in February 2025