Delhi election 2025 voting LIVE: Voting across all 70 seats begins, 699 candidates in the fray

Delhi Assembly election 2025 voting LIVE updates: Ruling AAP eyes third term as BJP, Congress hope for a comeback; Catch all the LIVE updates here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections begins. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will be contesting against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit from New Delhi Assembly constituency. CM Atishi will be contesting against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress's Alka Lamba in Kalkaji. Over 1.5 crore voters of Delhi will vote today, to elect their next government. While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking third consecutive term, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress would hope for a comeback in the national capital. The voting will start 7 am onwards across 13,766 polling stations and continue until 6 pm. On the 70 Assembly constituencies, 699 candidates are in fray.
At least 733 polling stations have been designated for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Additionally, 6,980 out of 7,553 eligible voters under the home voting facility have already cast their ballots. The Election Commission has also introduced a Queue Management System (QMS) app, which will enable the voters to check real-time crowd at booths. At least 220 companies of paramilitary forces, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 home guards have been deployed by the Election Commission to ensure peaceful voting. Nearly 3,000 polling booths have been identified as sensitive, and special security arrangements, including drone surveillance, have been made at some of these locations. Additional police forces will be deployed for the sensitive booths where Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) will also be stationed to maintain law and order.
To facilitate voters and elections personnel, Delhi Metro services will begin operations early today. All Delhi metro services will begin their operations at 4 am and trains will run in the intervals of 30 minutes till 6 am. Afterwards, the normal schedule will be followed. To ease the process, DTC also plans to deploy extra bus services complementing the metro services. This action aims to ensure that public transport is available for all the people participating in the electoral process. Both DMRC and DTC have enhanced their service to enable easy access to polling stations through enhanced service schedules.
7:23 AM
Delhi election 2025 LIVE updates: Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva casts vote
Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva and his wife casting votes at a polling station in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 under Patparganj Assembly constituency.
7:21 AM
Delhi election 2025 LIVE updates: Authorities impose traffic restrictions across city
Authorities have imposed traffic restrictions across the city to ensure smooth movement and security. Delhi Police stated in the traffic advisory, issued for February 4 and 5, that there will be diversions on many routes.
According to Delhi police, traffic would be limited on a number of roads due to the movement of buses and official vehicles associated with the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election-2025 at the Strong Room-cum-Counting Center at Govt. Boys Senior Secondary School (GBSSS), Badli. Rohini Police also issued emergency helpline numbers. People can call on 1095 and 011 25844444.
7:16 AM
Delhi election 2025 LIVE updates: Disappointed that AAP, BJP distributing money to buy votes, says Dikshit
Congress candidate from New Delhi constituency, Sandeep Dikshit says, "I have been telling you for 2-3 days not that money is being distributed. Both BJP and AAP are distributing it. I am disappointed that both parties are distributing money in an attempt to buy votes by luring voters."
7:13 AM
Delhi election 2025 LIVE updates: Congress candidate from New Delhi constituency, Sandeep Dikshit casts vote
Congress candidate from New Delhi constituency, Sandeep Dikshit casts his vote for the Delhi Assembly election 2025. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is once again contesting from the New Delhi seat, BJP has fielded Parvesh Verma from this seat.
7:12 AM
Delhi election LIVE 2025 updates: Confident that AAP is coming to power once again, says Sisodia
AAP leader and MLA candidate from Jangpura constituency, Manish Sisodia says, "Lakhs of people will vote for their welfare and progress as well as the welfare of Delhi. So, I prayed to Kalka Maai that AAP form the government once again under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. I am confident that AAP is coming to power once again, Arvind Kejriwal is becoming the CM of Delhi and I am winning from Jangpura to serve the people."
7:08 AM
Delhi election 2025 LIVE updates: PM Modi urge voters to vote in large numbers
As the polling begins for the Delhi Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets "Voting for all the seats in the Delhi Assembly elections will be held today. I urge the voters here to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm and cast their valuable votes. On this occasion, my special wishes to all "the young friends who are going to vote for the first time".
7:05 AM
Delhi election 2025 LIVE updates: Voting across all 70 seats begins
Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections begins. Eligible voters in all 70 Assembly constituencies are voting in a single-phase today; 699 candidates are in the fray.
7:00 AM
Delhi election 2025 LIVE updates: Banks and government offices likely to remain closed today
As the national capital is scheduled to hold assembly elections today, several institutions, including banks and government offices, are likely going to remain closed. According to the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared February 3, 11, 12, 15, 19, 20, 26, and 28 to be bank holidays.
6:54 AM
Delhi election 2025 LIVE updates: Mock polling underway at several polling booths
Mock polling underway at several polling booths such as MCD Pratibha Vidyalaya, Tagore Garden, East Azad Nagar polling booth, College of Art at Tilak Marg and Nirman Bhawan under the New Delhi Assembly constituency.
6:49 AM
Delhi election 2025 LIVE updates: Ahead of Delhi polls, Kejriwal booked for Haryana 'poisoning' Yamuna remarks
A day before the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal has been booked in connection with his remarks alleging that the Haryana government had "poisoned" the Yamuna water, police said on Tuesday. Officials said that a case has been registered against Kejriwal under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), 2024, including Sections 192, 196, 197, and 299 at the Shahabad Police Station in Haryana's Kurukshetra, following the court's directions.
6:46 AM
Delhi election 2025 LIVE updates: Tight security in place to ensure peaceful voting
At least 220 companies of paramilitary forces, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 home guards have been deployed by the Election Commission to ensure peaceful voting. Nearly 3,000 polling booths have been identified as sensitive, and special security arrangements, including drone surveillance, have been made at some of these locations. Additional police forces will be deployed for the sensitive booths where Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) will also be stationed to maintain law and order.
6:44 AM
Delhi election 2025 LIVE updates: AAP eyes third term as BJP, Congress hope for comeback
This election holds significant political weight, coming after the resignation of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in September 2024 amid corruption allegations. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, now led by Atishi, faces tough competition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC).
6:42 AM
Delhi election 2025 LIVE updates: Voting across all 70 seats to begin from 7:00 am today
Over 1.5 crore voters of Delhi will vote today, to elect their next government. On the 70 Assembly constituencies, 699 candidates are in fray. Polling will be held from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm on Wednesday, February 5. The ECI has urged voters to arrive early to avoid long queues and ensure smooth polling
First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 6:38 AM IST