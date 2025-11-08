Delhi enters 'red zone' as pollution crosses 400-mark, AQI turns severe

Delhiites are facing increasingly toxic air quality each day, with pollution levels crossing the 400 mark in several parts of the city on Saturday, making the national capital one of the most polluted cities in the country.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI), reported at 4 pm every day, stood at 361 on Saturday, placing Delhi in the 'red zone' and making it the second most polluted city in the country, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Several parts of the city recorded pollution levels in the 'severe' category. Monitoring stations reported an AQI of 404 at Alipur, 402 at ITO, 406 at Nehru Nagar, 411 at Vivek Vihar, 420 at Wazirpur, and 418 at Burari, according to the CPCB's Sameer app data from 38 monitoring stations across the capital.

In the NCR region, Noida recorded an AQI of 354, Greater Noida 336, and Ghaziabad 339, all falling in the 'very poor' category, according to CPCB data. On Friday, Delhi recorded an AQI of 322, ranking first among the most polluted cities in the country. ALSO READ: Delhi's air quality in Nov better than 2024; DPCC aims to avert Grap-III PM2.5 and PM10 remained the key pollutants on Saturday. According to the Decision Support System (DSS) for air quality forecasting, stubble burning contributed around 30 per cent to Delhi's pollution, while the transport sector accounted for 15.2 per cent on Sunday.