Delhi enters 'red zone' as pollution crosses 400-mark, AQI turns severe

Several parts of the city recorded pollution levels in the 'severe' category. Monitoring stations reported an AQI of 404 at Alipur, 402 at ITO, 406 at Nehru Nagar

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution
In the NCR region, Noida recorded an AQI of 354, Greater Noida 336, and Ghaziabad 339, all falling in the 'very poor' category, according to CPCB data | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 7:59 PM IST
Delhiites are facing increasingly toxic air quality each day, with pollution levels crossing the 400 mark in several parts of the city on Saturday, making the national capital one of the most polluted cities in the country.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI), reported at 4 pm every day, stood at 361 on Saturday, placing Delhi in the 'red zone' and making it the second most polluted city in the country, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Several parts of the city recorded pollution levels in the 'severe' category. Monitoring stations reported an AQI of 404 at Alipur, 402 at ITO, 406 at Nehru Nagar, 411 at Vivek Vihar, 420 at Wazirpur, and 418 at Burari, according to the CPCB's Sameer app data from 38 monitoring stations across the capital.

In the NCR region, Noida recorded an AQI of 354, Greater Noida 336, and Ghaziabad 339, all falling in the 'very poor' category, according to CPCB data.

On Friday, Delhi recorded an AQI of 322, ranking first among the most polluted cities in the country. 

PM2.5 and PM10 remained the key pollutants on Saturday.

According to the Decision Support System (DSS) for air quality forecasting, stubble burning contributed around 30 per cent to Delhi's pollution, while the transport sector accounted for 15.2 per cent on Sunday.

Satellite data showed 100 stubble-burning incidents in Punjab, 18 in Haryana, and 164 in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has predicted that the city's air quality will remain in the 'very poor' category over the next few days. Since Diwali, the national capital's air quality has consistently remained 'poor' or 'very poor', occasionally slipping into the 'severe' zone.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe", as per the CPCB classification.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityDelhi Pollution

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

