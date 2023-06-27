Home / India News / Delhi EV capital with highest number of electric vehicles: CM Kejriwal

Delhi EV capital with highest number of electric vehicles: CM Kejriwal

Speaking at the inauguration of 42 charging stations, Kejriwal also claimed that pollution levels in the national capital have declined since 2014.

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 1:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said Delhi has become the country's EV capital with the highest number of electric vehicles being bought in the city.

Speaking at the inauguration of 42 charging stations, Kejriwal also claimed that pollution levels in the national capital have declined since 2014.

"We started promoting EVs to curb pollution and keeping in mind that they are the future. We framed a policy in 2020 for EVs and set a target that, by 2025, one-fourth of all vehicles bought in Delhi will be electric," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi EV Policy was launched in August 2020 with the aim of establishing the city as the country's EV capital and accelerating the pace of EV adoption across vehicle segments, especially in the mass category of two-wheelers, public and shared vehicles and goods carriers.

"...I am happy to share that 13 per cent of all the vehicles bought in Delhi are electric ones. Since August 2020, 1.28 lakh electric vehicles have been bought in Delhi," he further said.

The Delhi chief minister said that even the Niti Aayog has praised Delhi's EV policy. Kejriwal also claimed that Delhi offers the cheapest rate of electricity at the charging stations.

"The people of Delhi have supported us. It has become a people's movement. We have the highest number of charging stations across the country. A third of charging stations across the country are in Delhi," he said.

Also Read

Kerala, Rajasthan CMs to not attend PM Modi's NITI Aayog meeting today

Punjab CM to skip NITI Aayog meet amid AAP's ongoing tussle with Centre

Boycotting NITI Aayog meet by some CMs is anti-people, irresponsible: BJP

PM chairs meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog themed Viksit Bharat

Bihar CM Nitish blames Centre for failure to attend Niti Aayog meet

PM Modi flags off five Vande Bharat trains from Madhya Pradesh

Congress protests against AAP govt over power tariff hike in Delhi

World MSME Day: All you need to know about sector fueling India's growth

Passenger behaved in 'repulsive manner' onboard Mumbai-Delhi flight: AI

Buses missing as contractual employees of Punjab Roadways go on strike

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhiElectric Vehicles

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story