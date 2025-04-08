Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 06:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Draft EV Policy 2.0 recommends phasing out of CNG autorickshaws in Delhi

Draft EV Policy 2.0 recommends phasing out of CNG autorickshaws in Delhi

As per the draft EV Policy 2.0, no CNG autorickshaw registration will be allowed from August 15 this year

CNG autorickshaw, autorickshaw

All the CNG auto-rickshaws above 10 years old will be mandatorily replaced or retrofitted to be run on batteries. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 6:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The draft of electric vehicle (EV) policy 2.0, which is likely to be announced soon by the Delhi government, recommends the phasing out of CNG-driven autorickshaws, officials said on Monday.

As per the draft EV Policy 2.0, no CNG autorickshaw registration will be allowed from August 15 this year. The CNG auto permits will not be renewed from August 15 this year and all such permits will be substituted or re-issued with only e-auto permits.

The draft of policy also recommends phasing out fossil fuel-driven vehicles carrying solid waste deployed in large numbers by the civic bodies and city buses.

 

All the CNG auto-rickshaws above 10 years old will be mandatorily replaced or retrofitted to be run on batteries during the policy period.

In a strong recommendation, the draft policy also lays down that two wheelers running on petrol, diesel, CNG will not be allowed from 15 August, 2026.

Also Read

PremiumGreenLine

GreenLine lines up additional $1 billion to expand its green fleet

Hyundai, Hyundai motors, Hyundai IPO

EV sales to surge, penetration likely to hit 12-13% in 5 years: Hyundai COO

BMW, BMW Logo

Tesla's entry will boost India EV market, competition not a concern: BMW

Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat CM

Gujarat committed to becoming EV manufacturing hub, says CM Patel

PremiumElectric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

Opportunity in crisis: Duty on cars, auto parts likely to spur EV push

Similarly, it recommends that no diesel, petrol, CNG three-wheeler registration will be allowed in case of goods carriers, from August 15, 2025.

The draft EV Policy 2.0 also mandates all garbage collection vehicles leased, owned by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Jal Board to be transitioned to electric vehicles in a phased manner and achieve 100 percent electric fleet by December 31, 2027.

It also recommends public transport buses operated by the DRC and DIMTS to be converted into e-buses. The DTC and DIMTS will procure only electric buses for intra city operations and BS VI for inter-state service with the beginning of the policy.

Also, the private car owners will have to buy electric cars only if they already have two vehicles. This recommendation will be effective after notification of the EV Policy 2.0.

The draft policy may undergo changes during approval of the cabinet , particularly in the recommendation related to two wheelers, officials said.

The Delhi government extended its current Electric Vehicle (EV) policy by 15 days following its expiration on March 31. This extension is expected to be the final, as the new new draft policy is almost complete, officials said.

The policy will be notified after its approval by the Delhi Cabinet. It seeks to improve the situation of air pollution in Delhi with replacement of large number of fossil fuel run vehicles in an aggressive manner, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mohan Yadav, ANMOL web portal

MP CM Mohan Yadav launches ANMOL 2.0 web portal on World Health Day

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Nirmala Sitharaman arrives in London at start of six-day Europe tour

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

India surpasses Germany as 3rd-largest wind, solar power generator: Report

Premiumdonation

BJP received highest donation among national parties in FY24, shows data

PremiumStray dogs

Dog bite cases in India see almost 70% jump in three years, shows data

Topics : Electric Vehicles CNG cars CNG

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 6:47 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGoa SSC Result Latest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs RCB LIVE ScoreMarket Crash HistoryMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon