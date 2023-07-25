Home / India News / Delhi Excise dept seeks change in rule allowing 2 liquor bottles in Metro

Delhi Excise dept seeks change in rule allowing 2 liquor bottles in Metro

Within a month of DMRC's decision to allow commuters to carry two sealed liquor bottles in Delhi Metro trains, the Excise department of city government has red-flagged the relaxation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: DMRC twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 10:54 PM IST
Within a month of DMRC's decision to allow commuters to carry two sealed liquor bottles in Delhi Metro trains, the Excise department of city government has red-flagged the relaxation and sought it to be changed for being contrary to the law.

As per the Excise Act, only one sealed bottle of liquor like rum, vodka and whisky could be carried from one state to another, said a senior Excise department officer.

The Metro trains ferry commuters between Delhi and NCR cities like Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad and allowing two sealed bottles to be carried by any person will be in violation of the Act, the officer added.

Also, liquor can not be sold to any person less than 25 years of age in Delhi while in cities like Gurugram liquor can be sold to anyone 18 years. The relaxation means any underage person can bring liquor from other places through Metro trains and consume it in Delhi," the officer said.

The officer said that Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been sent a notice to change the norm of carrying two bottles of liquor to one so that it does not constitute a violation of the Excise Act if bottles are brought by commuters in Metro trains connecting Delhi to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana cities.

A DMRC statement said the decision on what items are permitted for carriage on the Delhi Metro is based upon permissibility by the security agency in charge of handling the same for the Corporation.

"Passengers are expected to follow extant rules and regulations of the concerned state excise department with regard to carrying liquor during cross-border transit," the DMRC said.

However, the "concern" of the excise department will be conveyed to the security agency to examine accordingly, it added.

The DMRC last month permitted commuters to carry two sealed bottles of alcohol per person on Delhi Metro trains. Earlier, carrying alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro except on the Airport Express Line.

The two-bottle norm was recommended by a committee comprising DMRC and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is responsible for security at Metro stations.

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 10:54 PM IST

