Union Cabinet approves bill to replace Delhi services ordinance: Report

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 top court verdict

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 10:03 PM IST
The Union Cabinet is learnt to have given its nod on Tuesday to a bill that will replace the ordinance promulgated for the creation of an authority for transfers and postings of Group-A officers in Delhi, sources said.

The legislation was approved by a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here this evening. The bill is expected to be tabled in the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament to replace the ordinance, the sources said.

An ordinance is promulgated by the President on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet when the Parliament is not in session. It is mandatory for the Parliament to adopt a law to replace the ordinance within six weeks of the commencement of the next session.

The controversial Delhi ordinance was promulgated by the central government on May 19, a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The ordinance facilitated the setting up of a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 top court verdict.

Kejriwal's Aam Admi Party had reacted strongly against the ordinance saying the Centre had "deceived" the people of Delhi.

The Congress and several other opposition parties have also come out against the ordinance.

Kejriwal, along with party-ruled Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, had visited most of the non-NDA-ruled states and met opposition leaders seeking their support against the legislation.

"This is a deception committed with the Supreme Court and the people of Delhi who have chosen Kejriwal thrice as the chief minister.

"He doesn't have any powers but the LG, who has not even been chosen but forced upon people, will have powers and through him, the Centre will keep tabs on the work happening in Delhi. This is contempt of court," AAP chief spokesperson and Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had said.

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 10:03 PM IST

