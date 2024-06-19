Delhi excise policy case: Court extends CM Kejriwal's custody till July 3

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Wednesday, June 19, extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until July 3 in connection with the liquor excise policy case. The next hearing in this case is scheduled for July 3, coinciding with the expiration of Kejriwal’s current judicial custody.

During the hearing, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) requested the court to extend Arvind Kejriwal’s custody, arguing that it is necessary for further investigation into the alleged irregularities in the 2022 Delhi excise policy, which has since been revoked. The federal agency presented evidence suggesting that Kejriwal had demanded Rs 100 crore as kickbacks in the now-defunct liquor policy case. The court was considering Kejriwal’s petition for regular bail.

On the other hand, Kejriwal’s defence, represented by advocate Vivek Jain, contended that the application lacked merit and opposed the extension of his custody.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju noted that the court had acknowledged the chargesheet filed regarding allegations of money laundering in the case.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor appeared before the Court via video conference as his custody was set to expire on the day of the hearing.

According to a report by ANI, the counsel for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed that accused Vinod Chauhan received Rs 25 crores from K Kavitha’s personal assistant via Abhishek Boinpally for the Goa election.

The counsel also indicated that a prosecution complaint against Vinod Chauhan would be filed by the end of this month.

AAP leaders meet Kejriwal in Tihar

In related events, state minister Atishi and AAP MP Raghav Chadha met with Kejriwal at Tihar jail last week amid ongoing water and power crises in Delhi. They were instructed by Kejriwal to address these issues urgently.

“Today I met Kejriwal ji, who is held in Tihar jail on false charges by the central government. Despite his situation, he is more concerned about the people of Delhi than himself. He asked about the power and water issues and mentioned that he saw the water crisis on television in Tihar,” Atishi informed the media outside the jail.