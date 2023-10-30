Home / India News / Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor' for 3rd day, pollution turns 'severe'

Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor' for 3rd day, pollution turns 'severe'

Rohini (406), Wazirpur (416), and Mundka (414) recorded their air quality in the 'severe' zone (AQI above 400)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The AQI was 272 in neighbouring Ghaziabad, 300 in Faridabad, 203 in Gurugram, 303 in Noida and 336 in Greater Noida

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 8:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The national capital's air quality remained 'very poor' for the third straight day as the pollution levels entered the 'severe' zone in parts of the city, weather data showed.

The city saw a warm day on Monday with a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, while the mercury settled at 16.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said.

The city's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 347 at 4 pm, worsening from 325 on Sunday, 304 on Saturday and 261 (poor) on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Rohini (406), Wazirpur (416), and Mundka (414) recorded their air quality in the 'severe' zone (AQI above 400).

The AQI was 272 in neighbouring Ghaziabad, 300 in Faridabad, 203 in Gurugram, 303 in Noida and 336 in Greater Noida.

The city's air quality deteriorated to 'very poor' on October 28 due to slow wind speed at night and a dip in the temperatures. It is expected to remain in the same category for a few more days, according to the Centre's Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

The AQI was 256 on October 26, 243 on October 25 and 220 on October 24.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi's humidity levels on Monday oscillated between 37 per cent and 97 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky for Tuesday with the possibility of mist in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius respectively.

Also Read

Delhi's air quality plunges to 'very poor' category with the AQI at 309

Today Air Pollution Update, 23 Oct: Delhi's air quality deteriorates

Air Pollution, 25 Oct: Delhi's air 'poor' again, AAP holds press conference

Delhi air quality remains 'poor' for third consecutive day with AQI at 261

Delhi's air continues to be 'poor' with AQI at 249, Hanumangarh's worst

Indefinite suspension of MP has serious repercussions: SC on Chadha's plea

As Diwali draws closer, luxury brands soak in the festive spirit

Intergovernmental coop essential to crack masterminds behind smuggling: FM

Around 74 million tonnes of food are lost every year in India: Scientists

Expedite steps to fill the vacant posts in CIC, SICs: SC asks Centre

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Delhipollutionair pollution

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step in

Chhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story