Home / India News / Delhi excise policy scam: Manish Sisodia's interim bail plea refused

Delhi excise policy scam: Manish Sisodia's interim bail plea refused

Sisodia had sought release on a temporary basis for six weeks on grounds that he was the sole caretaker of his ailing wife

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi excise policy scam: Manish Sisodia's interim bail plea refused

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 2:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant interim bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case arising from the alleged excise policy scam.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, however, allowed him to meet his ailing wife in custody for one day as per her convenience between 10 am and 5 pm.

The former Delhi deputy chief minister had sought release on a temporary basis for six weeks on grounds that he was the sole caretaker of his ailing wife. His plea for regular bail in the matter is pending before the high court.

Sisodia, who was arrested on March 9, is currently in judicial custody in the case lodged by the ED.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed the plea for interim bail on grounds of possibility of evidence tampering.

The ED lawyer has also claimed that Sisodia's wife has been suffering from such a medical condition for the last 20 years.

The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021 but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

On May 30, the court had dismissed the bail plea of Sisodia in the excise policy scam being probed by the CBI, saying he is an influential person and the allegations against him are very serious in nature.

In the CBI case, the high court has kept the interim bail plea pending for July.

Also Read

Excise Policy case: Delhi HC allows Manish Sisodia to withdraw bail plea

Policeman misbehaved with Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue court, says AAP

Delhi CM Kejriwal visits Manish Sisodia's ailing wife in hospital

Excise policy case: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves SC for bail

BJP making 'illegitimate' use of Delhi officers, says Manish Sisodia

Odisha Train tragedy: Body identification a major challenge for state govt

Formation of low-pressure system may influence advance of monsoon to Kerala

'Coromandel would've derailed even if it hadn't collided with goods train'

Odisha accident: Mamata cancels Darjeeling trip to take care of injured

Bihar bridge collapse: Construction firm's guard missing, feared dead

Topics :Manish SisodiaDelhiLiquor law

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story