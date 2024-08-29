Delhi faces severe waterlogging amid heavy rains, IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy rainfall on Thursday morning caused significant waterlogging and traffic jams in various parts of Delhi. Visuals from Mehrauli-Badarpur Road showed vehicles navigating through the waterlogged streets.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for the city, predicting heavy rainfall throughout the day. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The accumulation of water has led to major traffic delays in the region. Commuters found themselves wading through the flooded roads, while vehicles faced difficulty moving through the waterlogged areas.



The nearby regions of Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram within the National Capital Region (NCR) also experienced significant rainfall.

The Delhi Traffic Police warned commuters about waterlogged areas and advised them to adjust their travel plans. The police reported disruptions on MB Road in the stretch from Badarpur to Sangam Vihar due to waterlogging at Railway Bridge, Pul Prahladpur, as well as on the Outer Ring Road in the section from Bhera Roundabout to Peeragarhi due to water overflow and drainage issues. Additionally, waterlogging near Saket Metro Station is affecting traffic on MB Road in the direction from Badarpur to Mehrauli.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter, “Due to water logging near GGR/ PDR underpass and Ring Road under Dhaula Kuan Flyover, traffic will remain affected on Ring Road, Vande Mataram Marg and NH 48.”

The IMD’s latest bulletin predicts that the Northwest India region may experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in isolated areas.

On Thursday, the Safdarjung Observatory in Delhi, the city's primary weather station, reported a minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees below the usual level. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature was 23.4 degrees Celsius, and the maximum reached 34 degrees Celsius.

IMD weather update: ‘Yellow’ alert in Kerala

In Kerala, the IMD forecasts heavy rainfall across various regions in Kerala. On Wednesday, the IMD issued a ‘yellow alert’ indicating that heavy rain is expected in multiple areas.

The warning is in effect for the districts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod until September 1.

Gujarat rains: 29 deaths due to heavy rains

Over the past three days, Gujarat has experienced significant rain-related incidents, resulting in 28 fatalities.

The state is currently grappling with severe flooding caused by persistent heavy rainfall, leading the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a ‘red alert’ for Thursday. The IMD has warned that the deep depression over Saurashtra and Kachchh is expected to intensify as it moves toward the northeast Arabian Sea, which could lead to further heavy rains in the area.

IMD weather forecast: India update

The IMD has predicted heavy to extreme rainfall across multiple Indian states in the coming week. The weather department expects intense rainfall in regions of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Saurashtra.

In addition, heavy rains are expected to affect northeastern states, with significant rainfall expected in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next seven days. The IMD also notes that isolated areas of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as well as Odisha, are likely to experience very heavy rainfall.

(With agency inputs)