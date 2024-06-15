Home / India News / Delhi: Fire breaks out at Vasant Vihar market, 5 shops gutted; none injured

It seems that a short circuit started the fire, an official said

fire, lajpat nagar fire
Representative Image. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 10:40 AM IST
Five shops were gutted in a fire at a market in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area early Saturday, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

The call about the blaze was received at 5 am and 10 fire tenders were pressed into service, according to an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). It was brought under control within an hour.

The fire started in the ground floor of a building in Vasant Vihar's C Block Market and then spread to its mezzanine and first floors, the official said.

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

