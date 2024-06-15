Home / India News / ADGP Jammu reviews emergency safety arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

ADGP Jammu reviews emergency safety arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu ADGP reviewed the arrangements for the yatra for the establishment of joint control rooms for better and closer coordination between all agencies to ensure the smooth conduct of the yatra

Amarnath pilgrims, pilgrims
Photo: Twitter
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 10:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In preparation for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra 2024, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, Anand Jain, convened a high-level meeting on Friday to review the arrangements.

The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY)-2024 is scheduled to begin on June 29 from the twin routes of Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district and Pahalgam in south Kashmir.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Jammu and Kashmir police took to its official X handle and posted about the meeting. It said, "ADGP Anand Jain reviewed arrangements for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra in a high-level meeting. Key focus: Coordinated efforts for pilgrims' safety, meticulous security planning, and emergency response measures."

The meeting included senior officials from police and security forces, as well as all District Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and Range Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs).

During the meeting, Jain emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts among all stakeholders to ensure the safety and security of the pilgrims. He also highlighted the need for meticulous planning and execution of security measures to address any potential threats and challenges.

The discussion was held on the security being extended to the pilgrims during their stay in the base camp of pilgrims at Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar Jammu and other lodging centres.

Jammu ADGP reviewed the arrangements for the yatra for the establishment of joint control rooms for better and closer coordination between all agencies to ensure the smooth conduct of the yatra.

The discussions covered a wide range of issues, including security arrangements, intelligence sharing, traffic management, medical and emergency services, infrastructure and logistics.

Strategies to manage the expected high influx of pilgrims, including traffic regulation, parking facilities, emergency response measures, adequate medical facilities, emergency services, and disaster management plans to address health-related issues and emergencies during the yatra were reviewed.

Stressing the significance of maintaining a high level of vigilance and preparedness throughout the yatra, Jain instructed the officials to conduct regular reviews and drills to ensure that all plans are effectively implemented.

Also Read

New Year's Eve in Delhi: Traffic advisory to check before you head out

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to cover 650 km in six days in MP: Congress

SP chief Akhilesh joins Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Agra

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: No startups in the country, claims Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru begins testing new adaptive Japanese traffic signal tech

LIVE: PM Modi leaves for home after attending G7 Summit, says visit 'productive'

Cops nab eight crime suspects after series of encounters in Noida

Flood prevention work to be completed before onset of monsoon: Haryana govt

Kolkata fire safety check: Brush with blaze amid lessons from the past

'Delhi L-G grants prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy under UAPA'

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Amarnath shrineJammu and Kashmir governmentAmarnath yatraIndian Army

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story