ADGP Jammu reviews emergency safety arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

In preparation for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra 2024, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, Anand Jain, convened a high-level meeting on Friday to review the arrangements. The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY)-2024 is scheduled to begin on June 29 from the twin routes of Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district and Pahalgam in south Kashmir. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Jammu and Kashmir police took to its official X handle and posted about the meeting. It said, "ADGP Anand Jain reviewed arrangements for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra in a high-level meeting. Key focus: Coordinated efforts for pilgrims' safety, meticulous security planning, and emergency response measures."

The meeting included senior officials from police and security forces, as well as all District Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and Range Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs).

During the meeting, Jain emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts among all stakeholders to ensure the safety and security of the pilgrims. He also highlighted the need for meticulous planning and execution of security measures to address any potential threats and challenges.

The discussion was held on the security being extended to the pilgrims during their stay in the base camp of pilgrims at Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar Jammu and other lodging centres.

Jammu ADGP reviewed the arrangements for the yatra for the establishment of joint control rooms for better and closer coordination between all agencies to ensure the smooth conduct of the yatra.

The discussions covered a wide range of issues, including security arrangements, intelligence sharing, traffic management, medical and emergency services, infrastructure and logistics.

Strategies to manage the expected high influx of pilgrims, including traffic regulation, parking facilities, emergency response measures, adequate medical facilities, emergency services, and disaster management plans to address health-related issues and emergencies during the yatra were reviewed.

Stressing the significance of maintaining a high level of vigilance and preparedness throughout the yatra, Jain instructed the officials to conduct regular reviews and drills to ensure that all plans are effectively implemented.