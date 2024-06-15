The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 32.4 degree Celsius, four notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather department has predicted mainly clear sky and heat wave conditions with strong surface winds during the day.

The humidity was 38 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 44 degrees Celsius, it stated.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 185 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.