Home / India News / Delhi records minimum temp of 32.4 deg C, heatwave conditions to persist

Delhi records minimum temp of 32.4 deg C, heatwave conditions to persist

The humidity was 38 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 44 degrees Celsius

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat
People use scarves to protect themselves from the scorching sun during a hot summer day, Friday, June 14, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 10:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 32.4 degree Celsius, four notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather department has predicted mainly clear sky and heat wave conditions with strong surface winds during the day.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The humidity was 38 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 44 degrees Celsius, it stated.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 185 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".


Also Read

IMD issues heatwave alert for Delhi for next five days, predicts light rain

Heatwave crisis: How many Indians are succumbing to the high temperatures?

Temperature to remain around 38 deg C in Delhi, likely to rain tomorrow

Delhi's temperature didn't cross 50 degrees. It almost touched it, says IMD

Heatwave scare in India: 45 lives lost in past 36 hours, death toll hits 87

Pune Porsche case: Aunt of accused files plea seeking release of juvenile

ADGP Jammu reviews emergency safety arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

LIVE: PM Modi leaves for home after attending G7 Summit, says visit 'productive'

Cops nab eight crime suspects after series of encounters in Noida

Flood prevention work to be completed before onset of monsoon: Haryana govt

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Heat wavesHeat waves in citiesIndian Meteorological DepartmentMeT departmentsummer vacation

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story