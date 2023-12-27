Home / India News / Dense fog; flights, trains cancelled: Delhi wakes up to inclement Wednesday

Dense fog; flights, trains cancelled: Delhi wakes up to inclement Wednesday

While the overall AQI continued to remain 'very poor' at 383 on Wednesday morning, parts of the national capital witnessed the air quality dip to 'severe'

Delhi's weather is expected to improve by 11 am (Photo: PTI)
BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 10:44 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Delhi woke up to an inclement Wednesday morning as dense fog engulfed the national capital. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in several parts of Delhi dipped to "severe", according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The Met department issued an orange alert in the city at 8 am as visibility dipped to around 50 metres.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) colour codes, a yellow alert calls for authorities to be aware, an orange alert calls for them to remain prepared, and a red alert calls for the most vigil and action.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The visibility in Delhi's main weather station, Safdarjung, was recorded at 50 metres, while in Palam, it stood at 125 metres at 5:30 am.

"Very dense fog engulfed Delhi NCR. Visibility is almost nil in many places. At 07:30 hours Palam reported 50 metres visibility. Take care and drive carefully," Skymet official Mahesh Palawat said in a post on X.

"Flight delay and flight cancellation are possible. Dense fog to impact rail, road, air traffic today across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP & north Rajasthan," Palawat said in another post.

Trains delayed, flights cancelled

According to reports, around 25 trains scheduled for arrival at Delhi railway stations are running late due to fog. Moreover, according to the Delhi Airport Flight Information Display System, the Delhi airport is facing delays affecting approximately 110 flights, both domestic and international arrivals and departures, due to dense fog. 28 International departure flights, 15 International arrival flights, 42 Domestic departure flights and 25 Domestic Arrival were affected as of 8:30 am on Wednesday morning.

The Delhi Airport Authority has issued an advisory stating that while landing and takeoffs continue, flights not compliant with CAT III (category III) standards may face disruptions.

"While landings and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Delhi airport stated in a post of X.

Notably, CAT III refers to a type of Instrument landing system that allows flights to land in low visibility conditions such as fog, snow and rain.

Delhi's air quality dips

While the overall AQI continued to remain "very poor" at 383 on Wednesday morning, parts of the national capital witnessed the air quality dip to "severe". These included areas like Anand Vihar, ITO, RK Puram and Wazirpur.

Last week, Delhi's environment minister, Gopal Rai, announced the imposition of Grap-3 norms in the capital banning BS-III and BS-IV diesel vehicles in the city.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Weather expected to improve by 11 am

According to Palawat, Delhi's weather is expected to improve by 11 am. In his X post, he said, "Improvement expected after 11 am."

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka: Colombo weather forecast today

Asia Cup Final, IND vs SL: Fans may witness full match; no rain in Colombo

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Colombo weather forecast on September 10

World Cup 2023, SA vs NED: Dharamsala weather may play spoilsport today

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Sri Lanka's Colombo weather forecast today

Ram temple: Ayodhya gets sun-themed pillars ahead of consecration ceremony

Odisha 2023: Triple train accident, Pandian's meteoric rise hog limelight

Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 jolts Assam's Tezpur, no casualties reported

Sabarimala witnesses unprecedented rush of devotees ahead of Mandala pooja

Rahul Gandhi visits 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar, meets wrestlers

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Air Quality IndexDense fogFogFog disrupts flightsFog disrupts train schedulefog delays flightsDelhi air qualityAir qualityair pollutionBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story