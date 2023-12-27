Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 jolts Assam's Tezpur, no casualties reported

An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hit Assam's Tezpur in the early hours on Wednesday, said National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occured at 5:55 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at a depth of 20km. The epicentre of the quake was located at 42km east of Tezpur.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 27-12-2023, 05:55:35 IST, Lat: 26.70 & Long: 93.22, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 42km E of Tezpur, Assam, India", the National Center for Seismology posted on X.

No casualties were reported in the earthquake.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Assam's Guwahati.