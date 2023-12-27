Home / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 jolts Assam's Tezpur, no casualties reported

Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 jolts Assam's Tezpur, no casualties reported

Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Assam's Guwahati

Earthquake | Representative image by Shutterstock
ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 10:20 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hit Assam's Tezpur in the early hours on Wednesday, said National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occured at 5:55 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at a depth of 20km. The epicentre of the quake was located at 42km east of Tezpur.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 27-12-2023, 05:55:35 IST, Lat: 26.70 & Long: 93.22, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 42km E of Tezpur, Assam, India", the National Center for Seismology posted on X.

No casualties were reported in the earthquake.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Assam's Guwahati.

Also Read

Nepal earthquake: India releases helpline number for urgent assistance

Over 2,000 people to be arrested in Assam over child marriages: CM Himanta

'Situation we are facing in Manipur is unprecedented': Assam Rifles DG

157 killed as strong earthquake jolts Nepal's mountainous western region

Tremors felt in Bengal as 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Bangladesh

Sabarimala witnesses unprecedented rush of devotees ahead of Mandala pooja

Rahul Gandhi visits 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar, meets wrestlers

Ammonia gas leaks from Chennai fertiliser unit, leaves several hospitalised

BJP removes WB leader Anupam Hazra from party's national secretary post

Jadavpur University convocation illegal, seeking legal opinion: Bengal guv

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AssamEarthquake WarningearthquakesNortheast India

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story