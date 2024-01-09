Home / India News / Delhi govt approves projects worth Rs 245 cr for capital's villages

Delhi govt approves projects worth Rs 245 cr for capital's villages

The Delhi Village Development Board passed 284 new proposals worth Rs 245 crore on Tuesday for roads and drains in the villages of the national capital, Development Minister Gopal Rai said

AAP
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
The Delhi Village Development Board passed 284 new proposals worth Rs 245 crore on Tuesday for roads and drains in the villages of the national capital, Development Minister Gopal Rai said.

He said a six-member task force has also been formed to monitor the execution of projects as there were complaints of delay.

The minister said 564 development projects worth Rs 759 crore were already approved by the board for the villages. So far, projects worth around Rs 1,000 crore have been passed by the board under this head, he added.

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

