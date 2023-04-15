Home / India News / Delhi govt calls for special Assembly session on Mon after CBI summons CM

Delhi govt calls for special Assembly session on Mon after CBI summons CM

The Delhi government has called a special session of the Legislative Assembly on April 17, a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned to appear before the CBI

New Delhi
Delhi govt calls for special Assembly session on Mon after CBI summons CM

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 5:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government has called a special session of the Legislative Assembly on April 17, a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned to appear before the CBI in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case.

According to sources, the Assembly will discuss the fact that certain powers are creating an atmosphere against the developmental works being carried out by the AAP-led Delhi government.

"In this special session, a committee report on the issue of unanswered questions from MLAs Rajesh Gupta and Atishi, and the Services Department, will be presented on the floor of the House," the sources said.

In response to the CBI summon, Kejriwal has claimed that the central probe agencies were going to extreme heights to target their strongest political rivals.

Referring to the arrest of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's, Kejriwal said on Saturday that these agencies have falsely claimed that 14 phones were destroyed, lying to the courts in affidavits, torturing suspects to extract falsified confessions and employing thuggish threats.

The agencies have not found a single penny of ill-gotten wealth that they claim was amassed from the so-called liquor scam, the Chief Minister added.

--IANS

ssh/ksk/

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhi governmentCBIassembly sessions

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 5:16 PM IST

Also Read

Swiss envoy summoned, protest lodged over anti-India posters in Geneva

Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh

MCD polls: Delhi BJP releases 'charge sheet' against Kejriwal govt

Punjab governor has summoned the house to call the budget session, SC told

Delhi govt watching Covid-19 situation, Kejriwal's review meeting on Friday

2019 Pulwama attack: 'Why were CRPF personnel denied aircraft': Congress

Unmask corruption, misrule by TMC, Amit Shah tells Bengal BJP's unit

Global goal of reaching net zero requires descaling of emissions: Minister

If Arvind Kejriwal is corrupt then no one in world is honest: AAP supremo

Excise policy case: Court fixes Apr 24 for arguments on ED's chargesheet

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story